Keston Hiura starting to heat up at the plate for Brewers

Gamel bouncing back

With a .429 batting average over his last nine games, outfielder Ben Gamel looks like he's snapped out of his midseason funk.

Armed with a retooled batting stance, Gamel had been Milwaukee's best offensive performer during its series of intrasquad scrimmages during summer camp and stayed hot when the season got underway, posting a 1.083 OPS with two home runs and seven RBIs through the first six games.

But after moving into a starting role when Lorenzo Cain opted out of the rest of the season, Gamel cooled off considerably and had just two hits in 36 at-bats over his next 12 games with 18 strikeouts in 38 plate appearances.

A three-hit performance against the Pirates last Thursday provided some optimism. He went 0-for-4 the next day but since then, he's hit three doubles, driven in a pair of runs and stuck out only five times while drawing six walks in 25 plate appearances, posting a 1.139 OPS during that stretch.

Gamel had reached safely in 10 of his last 11 plate appearances coming into Wednesday's game, including a streak of nine in a row that was snapped when he struck out in the fifth inning of Tuesday night's loss.