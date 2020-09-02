Keston Hiura starting to heat up at the plate for Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hirua tied Christian Yelich for the team lead in home runs when he hit his ninth of the season Wednesday night, a three-run shot in the third inning off Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull that extended his hitting streak to four games.
It was the second home run in the past three games for Hiura, who hasn't quite matched the high expectations he set for himself after slashing .303/.368./570 with 19 home runs and a .938 OPS as a rookie last season.
Hiura carried a .230/.309/.422 slash line and a .731 OPS in to Wednesday's game but for manager Craig Counsell, the drop in production is easy to explain. Opposing teams have figured out ways to pitch to Hirua, leaving it up to him to make his own adjustments.
"I think the league has done a good job of expanding on him and challenging him not to swing at some stuff," Counsell said. "And Keston has to kind of respond to that. It's part of the process."
Part of that process also involves better ball/strike recognition, which is still a work in progress. Hirua struck out 107 times in 348 plate appearances last season and began Wednesday leading all National League batters with 50 strikeouts in 152 plate appearances.
"It's really about the strike zone," Counsell said. "There can be holes in your strike zone but if there's chase and holes in your strike zone, that's going to be an issue and I think that's part of what Keston is going through this year."
Gamel bouncing back
With a .429 batting average over his last nine games, outfielder Ben Gamel looks like he's snapped out of his midseason funk.
Armed with a retooled batting stance, Gamel had been Milwaukee's best offensive performer during its series of intrasquad scrimmages during summer camp and stayed hot when the season got underway, posting a 1.083 OPS with two home runs and seven RBIs through the first six games.
But after moving into a starting role when Lorenzo Cain opted out of the rest of the season, Gamel cooled off considerably and had just two hits in 36 at-bats over his next 12 games with 18 strikeouts in 38 plate appearances.
A three-hit performance against the Pirates last Thursday provided some optimism. He went 0-for-4 the next day but since then, he's hit three doubles, driven in a pair of runs and stuck out only five times while drawing six walks in 25 plate appearances, posting a 1.139 OPS during that stretch.
Gamel had reached safely in 10 of his last 11 plate appearances coming into Wednesday's game, including a streak of nine in a row that was snapped when he struck out in the fifth inning of Tuesday night's loss.
"It might not make sense but (Gamel) has been more aggressive and that's led to him not swinging at as many bad pitches," Counsell said. "Ben has a good swing. ... He got into a mode where he was passive a little bit and he got into some bad counts and you're going to chase when you get into bad counts."
Noise makers
Those tuning into broadcasts on Fox Sports Wisconsin or the Brewers' Radio Network likely have heard the background noise that's made recent Brewers home games sound like high school or college contests.
With fans still not allowed to attend games because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Brewers' bullpen has been drumming and cheering in an effort to help create some energy and atmosphere for their teammates.
"I like it," Counsell said. "In my eyes, anything to add something of interest going on in the park is is a good thing."
And it should come as a surprise that the ringleader is Brent Suter, the left-hander pitcher and occasional actor who also serves as the Brewers' unofficial morale officer.
"Brent's got a lot of energy," Counsell said. "He knows what he's doing."
Around the horn
Counsell began the day with 421 career managerial victories, one behind Tom Trebelhorn for third place in franchise history. ... Wednesday marked the Brewers' 35th game of the season and the 34th different starting lineup used by Counsell. ... Outfielder Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup for a third straight game because of lower back tightness. ... Right-hander Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to return to the mound Saturday after traveling home to Mississippi earlier this week for the birth of his daughter.
On deck
The Brewers will get Thursday off before heading out for a weeklong trip starting with a three-game series this weekend in Cleveland. Right-hander Corbin Burnes (1-0, 2.78 ERA) gets the start for the Brewers in the opener. Burnes was stellar his last time out, striking out 10 while allowing only three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings against the Pirates. Since moving back into Milwaukee's rotation on Aug. 18, Burnes is 1-0 with a 2.20 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 16⅓ innings. Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 3.75) gets the start for Cleveland.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!