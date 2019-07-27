MILWAUKEE — First, the MVP tied things up. Then, the rookie ended the suspense.
Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura hit home runs in the 10th inning off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past Chicago 5-3 on Saturday night at Miller Park.
Yelich opened the 10th with his major league-leading 36th homer, tying it at 3. Pinch hitter Tyler Saladino drew a walk from Kimbrel (0-2) and Hiura followed with his 11th homer and first career walk-off.
Albert Almora Jr. had put the Cubs up 3-2 when he opened the top of the 10th with his 11th homer, connecting against Freddy Peralta (5-3).
The Brewers and Cubs are one game behind the NL Central-leading Cardinals.
Hiura doubled home the tying run in the eighth when the Brewers erased a 2-0 deficit. Ben Gamel opened the inning with a pinch-hit homer off Steve Cishek. Lorenzo Cain followed with a double and scored on Hiura’s double.
The Cubs wasted a superb outing by Jon Lester, making his 400th career start, who allowed just four singles over seven scoreless innings.
Anthony Rizzo staked the Cubs to a 2-0 lead with his 21st homer, a two-run shot in the third off Chase Anderson after Willson Contreras was hit by a pitch. Rizzo, who grounded out in the first, entered hitting .048 against Anderson with one hit in 21 career at-bats.
The Brewers briefly appeared to tie it in the sixth when Huira’s drive near the left-field foul pole initially was ruled a home run with Yelich aboard.
Umpires conferred on the field and ruled it foul. Video replays showed the ball barely passing to the left of the foul pole.
Gonzalez update
Brewers veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez pitched a gem for six innings in Friday’s 3-2 win before his shoulder tightened in the top of the seventh and forced an early exit at 93 pitches. Gonzalez reported on Saturday feeling the normal soreness associated with his longest start since he was still wearing a Nationals uniform last August, and said he was “very hopeful” about taking his next turn in the rotation.
“Always mentally ready,” Gonzalez added. “Physically, we’ll see where it goes from here.”
Adding to the uncertainty, Friday marked just the second start since Gonzalez returned from a stint on the IL with shoulder inflammation. The Brewers won’t be sure of his status until he begins his between-starts throwing routine on Sunday. As manager Craig Counsell said, “There’s a chance he makes his next start still.”
Who’s pitching Tuesday?
What’s the pitching rotation after Sunday?
The Brewers have no scheduled starters beyond Zach Davies and don’t plan to make any decisions until they get to Monday’s off-day. It’s likely an internal candidate will start Tuesday’s series opener at Oakland, Counsell said.
Adrian Houser and Peralta are candidates to shift to the rotation from the bullpen. Houser is probably preferable, since Peralta has looked promising lately as a late-inning reliever.
Zobrist eyes return
Cubs outfielder-infielder Ben Zobrist, on the restricted list since May 8 to deal with a family matter, has begun the process of returning to the team.
“From the beginning, it’s been all about him and his family. It still is. So, whatever he wants to do, whatever he says he wants to do, we’ve been very much in the listening mode,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Zo is not going to beat around the bush. He’s not going to give you a bunch of smoke screen. He’s going to tell you exactly what’s going on.”
Zobrist was hitting .241 in 26 games when he left the team. He hit .305 last season.