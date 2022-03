Keston Hiura drove in his team-high fourth run of the spring, but the Milwaukee Brewers suffered their first Cactus League loss, 4-3 to the Chicago White Sox in Maryvale, Arizona.

Chicago went ahead 4-0 in the sixth inning before Milwaukee got RBIs from Hiura, Pablo Reyes and Corey Ray.

Trevor Kelly took the loss for Milwaukee (3-1), allowing three runs in the sixth. Brewers starter Jason Alexander allowed a walk while striking out one in two innings.