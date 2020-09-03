Keston Hiura, Jace Peterson slug Brewers past Tigers

“That’s definitely one I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Peterson said. “I put that one up there with my first career homer, really, with everything going on back home. Being away from the family and just kind of doing it for Lake Charles and Moss Bluff, that whole Calcasieu Parish and Cameron Parish.”

The late home run also provided some breathing room for closer Josh Hader, who clinched his ninth save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning and has not allowed a hit in any of his 12 appearances this season.

“When he comes in the game, you know it’s lights out,” Peterson said.

The victory was the Brewers’ 17th of the season, and the 12th that they’ve had to come from behind to win.

“It’s no secret that this year has been a little bit of a struggle for us offensively,” Yelich said. “We just try and battle and fight to the end.”

Around the horn

Counsell improved his career record to 422-400 and tied Tom Trebelhorn for third place on the Brewers’ all-time list for wins by a manager. ... Wednesday marked the Brewers’ 35th game of the season and the 34th different starting lineup used by Counsell. ... Outfielder Ryan Braun was out of the starting lineup for a third straight game because of lower back tightness. ... Right-hander Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to return to the mound Saturday after traveling home to Mississippi earlier this week for the birth of his daughter.