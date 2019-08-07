Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN OZAUKEE... MILWAUKEE...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA...WAUKESHA...SOUTHERN WASHINGTON... NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHERN DODGE COUNTIES... AT 1000 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS LOCATED FROM 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF BAYSIDE TO NEAR COLUMBUS. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 45 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MILWAUKEE, WAUKESHA, WEST ALLIS, WAUWATOSA, NEW BERLIN, BROOKFIELD, GREENFIELD, MENOMONEE FALLS, WEST BEND, WATERTOWN, MEQUON, CUDAHY, HARTFORD, WHITEFISH BAY, GREENDALE, PEWAUKEE, BROWN DEER, GRAFTON, CEDARBURG AND PORT WASHINGTON. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.