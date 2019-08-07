PITTSBURGH — Keston Hiura found that less thinking resulted in more hitting and an end to his struggles at the plate.
Hiura hit two home runs for the first time in the big league career and drove in three runs Wednesday night, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-3 win and three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"At times where you may have a couple bad games in a row, or a few bad games in a row ... you kind of over-analyze a little bit," said Hiura, who had just three hits in his first 21 at-bats in August. "At the end of the day, it's right in front of you. Just keep it simple."
Hiura hit a two-run homer with two outs in the first inning, sending a fastball from Trevor Williams 388 feet over the wall in right-center for a 2-0 lead. His second home run, the 13th of his rookie season, was a solo shot that made the score 6-1 in the fifth. He also had a double in the third inning.
The Brewers moved past the St. Louis Cardinals and into second place in the NL Central, three games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee entered the series having lost six of seven.
"That's the baseball season, man," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I'm proud of our guys. There's not going to be quit. There's not going to be feeling sorry for ourselves. ... You look at the standings and it tells you you're right in it."
The Pirates fell to 4-21 since the All-Star break.
"I'm sure there's some guys in there that are questioning some of the things that are going on as far as why they are not getting the results they want," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "Overall, we talk about collective effort. We talk about collective fight. ... They just want results. So, we need to play better."
Junior Guerra (5-3) picked up a second win in as many nights. He allowed one hit and one walk in two innings in relief of Drew Pomeranz, who gave up one run in three innings. Pomeranz was pressed into duty after Zach Davies was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms Monday.
Williams (4-5) allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings after shutting out Milwaukee in 19 straight innings. The Brewers had not scored off Williams since scoring one run on three hits in a 1-0 win on Sept. 19, 2017.
"The guys that hurt me tonight were guys they didn't have last year," Williams said. "It was too many mistakes over the wide part of the plate tonight. I just need to do a better job executing better there."
Jacob Stallings got Pittsburgh on the board with a solo homer, his third of the season, in the third inning. Bryan Reynolds and Starling Marte had RBI singles in the seventh to cut it to 8-3.
Yelich scratched
The Brewers were hopeful Christian Yelich would come back from his off-day Tuesday feeling better, but they scratched the outfielder as his back pain continued.
“Christian, frankly, came in today just not as good as we were hoping,” Counsell said.
Yelich has dealt with back spasms and stiffness throughout the season. The Brewers are listing him as day to day, and Counsell is hopeful he’ll be good to go to begin a homestand Friday against the Rangers.
“We’re not getting (pain) from the swings,” Counsell said. “It’s more so the starts on running that’s been causing it.”
Up next
Brewers left-hander Gio González (2-1, 3.35 ERA) will go for his fourth win in his past five starts when he goes against Texas on Friday. His three-game winning streak ended his last time out, on Aug. 3, when he gave up one run on five hits in 4⅓ innings of a 4-1 loss to the Cubs.
Rangers rookie lefty Kolby Allard will be recalled from Class AAA Nashville to make his debut for Texas. He was acquired from Atlanta at the trade deadline.