Keston Hiura homers, Brewers edge Dodgers in Cactus League play

PHOENIX — Keston Hiura homered for the first time this spring to cap a six-run fourth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Friday in a Cactus League game.

Omar Narvaez got the inning started with a one-out single off Alex Wood, who then gave up a double to Ryon Healy and plunked Corey Ray before being replaced by Joe Broussard.

Broussard struck out Keon Broxton but gave up a bases-clearing single to Mark Mathias and an RBI double to Brock Holt before Hiura's blast made it 6-1.

"We had a great inning against a younger pitcher who came in," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We strung a lot of good at-bats together to keep that inning going."

Corbin Burnes (2-0) looked sharp in his two innings, striking out Will Smith and Matt Beaty in the fourth.

"He did a lot of great things and got really good feedback from hitters," Counsell said. "He executed a whole bunch of pitches."

• Right-hander Brandon Woodruff said he and Narvaez are still learning to work together after he gave up a run on two hits and struck out two in the first two innings.