Keston Hiura homers, Brewers edge Dodgers in Cactus League play

PHOENIX — Keston Hiura homered for the first time this spring to cap a six-run fourth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5 Friday in a Cactus League game.
Omar Narvaez got the inning started with a one-out single off Alex Wood, who then gave up a double to Ryon Healy and plunked Corey Ray before being replaced by Joe Broussard.
Broussard struck out Keon Broxton but gave up a bases-clearing single to Mark Mathias and an RBI double to Brock Holt before Hiura's blast made it 6-1.
"We had a great inning against a younger pitcher who came in," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We strung a lot of good at-bats together to keep that inning going."
Corbin Burnes (2-0) looked sharp in his two innings, striking out Will Smith and Matt Beaty in the fourth.
"He did a lot of great things and got really good feedback from hitters," Counsell said. "He executed a whole bunch of pitches."
• Right-hander Brandon Woodruff said he and Narvaez are still learning to work together after he gave up a run on two hits and struck out two in the first two innings.
"That was our first time getting game action (with each other)," Woodruff said. "We'll get together and start nailing down the way I like to pitch but I didn't do myself any favors against a good lineup."
And it certainly was a good lineup as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brought some of his best talent for the game, including recently-acquired Mookie Betts and reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger along with other regulars such as Smith, Max Muncy and Kenosha native Gavin Lux.
• Woodruff said he didn't lobby Counsell to get his first at-bat of the season with Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw starting for the first time this spring.
Woodruff famously homered off Kershaw in Game 1 of the 2018 NLCS, but gave himself slim odds of duplicating that feat any time soon.
And judging from Kershaw's performance, he's probably not wrong. In 1⅔ innings, Kershaw allowed a pair of walks and struck out four.
"He's a pretty good pitcher," deadpanned Counsell.
• Pitcher Yovani Gallardo, outfielder Carlos Gomez and reliever Francisco Rodriguez will be added to the Brewers' Wall of Honor later this summer, the team announced.
Milwaukee's second-round pick in the 2004 MLB draft, Gallardo debuted in 2007 and went on to post an 89-54 record and 3.69 ERA in eight seasons, setting a franchise record with 1,226 strikeouts.
Rodriguez spent five of his 16 big league seasons with the Brewers, joining the team in a trade with the Mets during the 2011 All-Star Game. He posted a 2.91 ERA in 263 appearances and recorded 95 saves for Milwaukee.
Gomez hit .267 with 87 home runs, 288 RBIs and 152 stolen bases in 697 games during his six seasons with the Brewers. He became the first Milwaukee player to earn a Gold Glove since 1982 when he was named the NL's best center fielder in 2013.
Gomez will officially retire as a member of the Brewers ahead of the induction ceremony, the date of which will be announced in the coming weeks.