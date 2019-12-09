Outfielder Keon Broxton is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers, but pitcher Junior Guerra won't be back.

Broxton agreed to a minor league contract to return to the Brewers after spending last season with the New York Mets, Baltimore and Seattle.

Broxton played for the Brewers from 2016-18, hitting .222 with 33 homers and 79 RBIs. The 29-year-old batted .167 last season with six homers and 16 RBIs in 155 at-bats.

Guerra and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $2.65 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The right-hander was 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season for Milwaukee, striking out 77 and walking 36 in 83⅔ innings. He was primarily a starter from 2016-18 and is 25-21 with a 3.81 ERA in parts of five seasons with the Chicago White Sox (2015) and Brewers.

Guerra, who turns 35 in January, became a free agent when Milwaukee failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline.

