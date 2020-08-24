Justin Smoak drives in 3 runs, Brewers beat Reds to snap 4-game skid

“It’s big (to take an early lead) especially against a guy like Bauer,” Smoak said. “He’s a great pitcher. We were able to get one on him earlier and then capitalize when he had runners in scoring position, which is something we haven’t done a great job of.”

Keeping the ball in the park is something Bauer had been great at this year. Smoak and Narváez, who gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead with a solo shot off Bauer to open the fourth, doubled Bauer’s home run total for the season while the Brewers’ seven hits were one shy of the total number of hits he had allowed in his four previous starts.

“His fastball has been a great pitch this year,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Bauer, who gave up one run and struck out 12 in the previous meeting. “Our aggressiveness on it put everybody in that mindset throughout the game. We had a couple nice at-bats moving forward.”

Along with the offensive support, Anderson also got plenty of help from his defense, which turned three double plays in the game, tying a season-high set against the White Sox earlier this month.