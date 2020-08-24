Justin Smoak drives in 3 runs, Brewers beat Reds to snap 4-game skid

MILWAUKEE — Trevor Bauer dominated the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month.
The Cincinnati Reds’ right-hander has been even better since that game while the Brewers’ offense sunk into an even deeper slump, bottoming out with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.
So on paper, it looked like the rematch with Bauer on Monday night would be even uglier than the first.
The Brewers, however, flipped the script as Justin Smoak and Omar Narváez homered off Bauer while left-hander Brett Anderson worked six strong innings to lead Milwaukee to a 4-2 victory over the Reds at Miller Park.
“Coming off the bad series in Pittsburgh we wanted to get started on the right foot against a tough lineup and a Cy Young candidate,” said Anderson, who held the Reds to a pair of runs and struck out five. “It was the cleanest game we played in awhile.”
Thanks to Smoak, Anderson got to do something few Brewers starters have this season: pitch with a lead.
Milwaukee had gone 11 games without scoring a first-inning run until Smoak gave the Brewers the lead with an RBI single. The first baseman drove in two more with two outs in the third when he sent a 3-2 fastball over the wall in right field for his fifth home run of the season.
“It’s big (to take an early lead) especially against a guy like Bauer,” Smoak said. “He’s a great pitcher. We were able to get one on him earlier and then capitalize when he had runners in scoring position, which is something we haven’t done a great job of.”
Keeping the ball in the park is something Bauer had been great at this year. Smoak and Narváez, who gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead with a solo shot off Bauer to open the fourth, doubled Bauer’s home run total for the season while the Brewers’ seven hits were one shy of the total number of hits he had allowed in his four previous starts.
“His fastball has been a great pitch this year,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Bauer, who gave up one run and struck out 12 in the previous meeting. “Our aggressiveness on it put everybody in that mindset throughout the game. We had a couple nice at-bats moving forward.”
Along with the offensive support, Anderson also got plenty of help from his defense, which turned three double plays in the game, tying a season-high set against the White Sox earlier this month.
“We played really good defense,” Counsell said. “(Brett) needs us to turn those double plays and we did a nice job doing it tonight. Some nights, you’re kicking yourself, but tonight was a night when (our) positioning really helped us. We were in the right spots. That got him some quick outs and kept his pitch out count.”
Curt Casali ended the shutout with a home run to lead off the sixth and Eugenio Suárez hit his fifth of the season to open the seventh, bringing Anderson’s day to an end.
“I was trying to be economical as possible, and I was able to do that,” Anderson said.
Devin Williams took over and struck out the next three batters to end the inning. David Phelps, who allowed the go-ahead home run in Milwaukee’s loss Sunday, got two more strikeouts in the eighth before Josh Hader worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his sixth save of the season.
“The last three days in Pittsburgh, that’s not who we are as a team,” Smoak said. “We didn’t play great, but coming home, knowing we’re going to be here for awhile, we just have to go out there every day and try to win ballgames.
“Our pitching has been great, we just have to score some runs, and I feel like we’re more than capable of doing that.”
