Justin, Mike Jirschele wait in on-deck circle, oversee families amid COVID-19 pandemic

By late morning on April 9, Justin Jirschele would have been strolling into the clubhouse at Regions Field in downtown Birmingham, Alabama. While his arrival would have been plenty early considering first pitch between the Birmingham Barons and visiting Rocket City Trash Pandas wasn’t scheduled until 7 p.m., nobody would have batted an eye because it was Opening Day.
And not just any Opening Day, either. Since this particular one also was set to be his debut as manager of the Barons — the Class AA minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox — there’s a good chance Jirschele would have been antsy. Better to be at the ballpark, getting things in order by the time the first wave of players arrived, than to be sitting at home.
Instead, that particular Thursday earlier this month was just like any other weekday for Jirschele during what has become a spring unlike any other. By late morning, he had rounded the bases in his duties as a father: 6-month-old Blake had downed a bottle, rolled around on the ground with her doting father right alongside her, gotten a diaper change and been put down for a nap.
While she slept, Jirschele chose to focus on the bright side of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yes, among other things, it has put his career on hold. But it’s allowed him to spend quality time with his wife Liz, baby Blake and the other resident of their Madison home: Enzo, a German Shorthaired Pointer named after one Brett Lorenzo Favre.
“That,” Jirschele said, “is the silver lining in this.”
Like father, like son
Up the road, 125 miles to the northeast in tiny Clintonville, another baseball man waits in limbo. Father, like son, doesn’t have a hard time spotting a silver lining. For Mike Jirschele, on hiatus from his coaching job in the Kansas City Royals’ organization, it’s a chance to spend more time with his wife Sheri and grandchildren while putting the final touches on a renovation.
Mike and Sheri’s home is just down the road from the old high school, where the former was a three-sport star for the Truckers in the 1970s and the latter was a cheerleader.
From Clintonville, Mike was originally headed to Madison to play quarterback for the University of Wisconsin football program under John Jardine. That plan changed when he was drafted as the infielder in the fifth round of the 1977 Major League Baseball draft.
From there, he embarked on a baseball journey that has lasted more than four decades. Mike played 13 seasons in the minors, including six at the Class AAA level, but never reached the big leagues. He transitioned into coaching and worked his way up the ladder in the Royals’ farm system, spending 14 seasons over two stints as manager of its Class AAA affiliate in Omaha.
By about 2012, Mike was in the process of coming to grips with the idea that he’d never reach the majors as a coach, either. “Well,” he told Sheri one day, “I guess we were just made for the minor leagues.”
The call to the majors came late in 2013 and, by the end of the following season, Mike was coaching third base for the Royals in the World Series. Kansas City lost to the San Francisco Giants in seven games that season but beat the New York Mets in five games for the title in 2015.
Five months earlier, Justin’s playing career had come to a close in Birmingham, of all places. After playing at UW-Stevens Point, he’d signed with the White Sox as an undrafted free agent and bounced around the minors for three-plus seasons. Finally, early in the 2015 season, Justin was approached with an offer to be a hitting coach in the organization.
At that point, Justin had worn three uniforms — from Class A to Class AAA to Class AA — in a span of less than three weeks. He knew it was time and accepted the job. Liz, who was still in school at Stevens Point, where she played basketball, cried when he told her the news; the same reaction Sheri had all those years earlier when Mike’s playing career came to a close.
But Liz, like Sheri, didn’t balk at the next step in the baseball odyssey. “I just knew how much he loved the sport,” Liz said, “and how much it was in his family’s blood.”
Trucker pride
The Jirschele family is the closest thing to royalty in Clintonville, which is located 40 miles west of Green Bay and is known for making fire trucks and, apparently, coaches. The same way it jumped on the Royals’ bandwagon during their back-to-back World Series trips — all because of Jirschele — it had beamed with pride and joy when another favorite son, Dick Bennett, led Badgers to the Final Four in 2000.
Bennett played for Carl Bruggink, who led Clintonville to a pair of WIAA state basketball titles and also happens to be Sheri’s father. She started dating Mike right around the time he was leading the Truckers to the 1977 Class B state title, a star point guard playing for the man who would turn out to be his father-in-law.
Mike’s actual father, Don, was a star athlete a generation earlier in Clintonville and went on to play football for Bear Bryant at the University of Kentucky. He settled back in his hometown and managed the local baseball team for more than four decades; in 2012, Clintonville’s ballpark was renamed Don Jirschele Stadium.
Not only did Justin go into coaching, but so did his older brother. Jeremy Jirschele, who also played in the minors, is the baseball coach at UW-Stevens Point.
One other notable connection in those athletic bloodlines: Mike’s nephew — the son of one of his four sisters — is Sam Arneson, a former tight end for the Badgers.
There’s a tragic side to the Jirschele DNA as well. Of Don and Mary Jirschele’s four sons, Mike was the only one who wasn’t stricken with muscular dystrophy. The genetic disorder slowly robbed Jim, Pete and Doug of their bodily functions, including, eventually, their ability to walk. Each of them died in their 40s.
Their struggles provided perspective to those who loved them. “If I’m sitting there feeling sorry for myself or complaining about having to do something, I think, ‘Well, they didn’t have the opportunity to do this,’ ” said Justin, who has a ‘JPD’ tattoo on the back of his right arm. “It definitely helped put a better perspective on life for me at a very young age as far as how lucky we really are.”
Next step
Justin made his managerial debut in 2017 at age 27. He led the Class A Kannapolis Intimidators to the postseason that season and the next before getting promoted to Winston-Salem prior to the 2019 campaign. He moved up another level this offseason.
He resembles Mike, and Justin picks that veteran baseball mind any chance he gets. Father and son share a hotel suite during spring training because their respective complexes are only 15 minutes apart; during the season, if a situation comes up during a game that Justin wants to discuss, he’ll write a note on the bottom of his lineup card and call Mike on the way home from the ballpark.
“He’d tell me if he’d made a mistake,” Mike said, “and I’d say, ‘That’s all part of learning.’ ”
Justin, who turned 30 earlier this week, is quickly climbing the ladder in his profession. The fact he’s now only two levels away from the big leagues isn’t lost on him, yet he’s realistic as well: After all, look how long it took his father to get his call to the majors.
For years, Mike showed up at the ballpark each day with the mindset of doing his job and not worrying about what was happening a level above him. Control what he could control, he’d tell himself.
Justin is doing the same, whether it’s baseball or this strange holding pattern for sports and most everything else.
“We’re kind of taking it day by day and being thankful that we’ve gotten another day on this earth,” he said. “Just soaking up some family time that I normally wouldn’t have around this time of the year and not trying to get too concerned about when this thing is going to be ramped back up. But we’re hoping that sooner than later we get going again and can get baseball back in everybody’s lives.”
