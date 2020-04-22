Justin, Mike Jirschele wait in on-deck circle, oversee families amid COVID-19 pandemic

The call to the majors came late in 2013 and, by the end of the following season, Mike was coaching third base for the Royals in the World Series. Kansas City lost to the San Francisco Giants in seven games that season but beat the New York Mets in five games for the title in 2015.

Five months earlier, Justin’s playing career had come to a close in Birmingham, of all places. After playing at UW-Stevens Point, he’d signed with the White Sox as an undrafted free agent and bounced around the minors for three-plus seasons. Finally, early in the 2015 season, Justin was approached with an offer to be a hitting coach in the organization.

At that point, Justin had worn three uniforms — from Class A to Class AAA to Class AA — in a span of less than three weeks. He knew it was time and accepted the job. Liz, who was still in school at Stevens Point, where she played basketball, cried when he told her the news; the same reaction Sheri had all those years earlier when Mike’s playing career came to a close.

But Liz, like Sheri, didn’t balk at the next step in the baseball odyssey. “I just knew how much he loved the sport,” Liz said, “and how much it was in his family’s blood.”

Trucker pride