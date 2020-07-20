Justin Grimm turns minor league deal into Opening Day roster spot with Brewers

Grimm is 20-23 with a 4.98 ERA in 306 appearances over seven big-league seasons. His best work came in 2015, when he went 3-5 with a 1.99 ERA in 62 appearances for the Cubs.

Concern about Braun

Outfielder Ryan Braun sat out again Monday and Counsell said Braun's physical issues were starting to become a concern.

Braun, 36, has not played in any of the Brewers' "Blue & Gold Series" scrimmages. Counsell had originally downplayed the absence, saying the veteran slugger was dealing with normal aches and pains and that there was still plenty of time to get Braun enough at-bats to prepare for the season.

That tune changed slightly on Monday as Counsell went into greater detail about Braun's issues, which are "all throughout his upper body," specifically the back, oblique and neck.

They are conditions Braun has dealt with regularly over the years and part of the reason he, Counsell and the team's medical staff have mapped out a plan to monitor his playing time the last few seasons in an effort to keep Braun healthy and fresh.

Counsell admitted Braun may be running out of time to be ready for Opening Day.