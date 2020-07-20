Justin Grimm turns minor league deal into Opening Day roster spot with Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Justin Grimm wasn't sure if the moment would ever come and when it finally did, it was about as nonchalant as one could imagine.
"(Brewers general manager David) Stearns just kind of pulled me aside in the hallway and delivered the news,” said Grimm, describing how he learned he'd made the Milwaukee Brewers' Opening Day roster.
"It's a big relief. A lot went into it."
That might be a bit of an understatement.
A workhorse reliever for the Chicago Cubs from 2013 to '17, Grimm's career took a detour after he signed with Kansas City in 2018. After two stints on the disabled list and a 13.50 ERA in 16 appearances, the Royals released Grimm in July.
The Mariners signed him two weeks later and after getting back on track with the Mariners' Class AAA affiliate, he returned to the big leagues for five September appearances, posting a 1.93 ERA.
It wasn't enough to land Grimm a major league contract in 2019 so he signed a minor league deal with Cleveland and opted out late in spring training when the team said he wouldn't make the Opening Day roster. The Dodgers signed him to a minor league deal two days later and assigned them to their Class AAA affiliate.
A July trade led Grimm to the Reds' Class AAA team and after posting a 5.23 ERA in 52 minor league appearances, he became a free agent.
"It was a long year last year,” Grimm said. “There were times I was ready to walk away from the game."
Instead, he signed a minor league deal with the Brewers and knowing that his career hung in the balance, gave himself a complete overhaul — both physically and emotionally — before reporting for spring training.
And so dedicated was he to making the roster, he remained in camp and even pitched the same day his wife gave birth to the couple's son in Nashville — with her permission and encouragement.
"My wife was super great about it, the whole situation,” Grimm said. “Like I said, it was something we talked about before I even left for camp. Just really fortunate that everything did go smoothly and I didn’t get a call that I had to go home.”
He'd pitched his way into the mix with a strong showing in Cactus League play, posting a 1.50 ERA with nine strikeouts, when baseball shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaving his new teammates and not knowing if his work would go to waste was unsettling, but he returned to Milwaukee for summer camp and after shaking off a little rust, reverted to the same form that left the Brewers impressed back in March.
"He's healthy now and that's letting the best Justin Grimm come out," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "We’re hoping to be the beneficiary of that."
Grimm is 20-23 with a 4.98 ERA in 306 appearances over seven big-league seasons. His best work came in 2015, when he went 3-5 with a 1.99 ERA in 62 appearances for the Cubs.
Concern about Braun
Outfielder Ryan Braun sat out again Monday and Counsell said Braun's physical issues were starting to become a concern.
Braun, 36, has not played in any of the Brewers' "Blue & Gold Series" scrimmages. Counsell had originally downplayed the absence, saying the veteran slugger was dealing with normal aches and pains and that there was still plenty of time to get Braun enough at-bats to prepare for the season.
That tune changed slightly on Monday as Counsell went into greater detail about Braun's issues, which are "all throughout his upper body," specifically the back, oblique and neck.
They are conditions Braun has dealt with regularly over the years and part of the reason he, Counsell and the team's medical staff have mapped out a plan to monitor his playing time the last few seasons in an effort to keep Braun healthy and fresh.
Counsell admitted Braun may be running out of time to be ready for Opening Day.
“Past today, it’s two (exhibition) games in three days before the season,” Counsell said. “So I don’t know where we’re going to end up there. I’m starting to get concerned, for sure. We’ll see how he responds today. He was better (Sunday)."We’re just going to have to wait and see how he responds today. We definitely need to have a day with marked improvement to be on track."
Anderson to miss start
Brett Anderson won't take the mound Saturday when the Brewers face the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Milwaukee placed the veteran left-hander on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a blister on his left index finger. Anderson has been dealing with the blister since early in summer camp. He's dealt with it before, usually during Spring Training but is able to get past it quickly with the help of dry, Arizona air.
He and the Brewers had hoped the situation would resolve itself in time for him to make his first start, but the team decided to err on the side of caution and avoid it becoming an on-going issue as the season progresses.
"It’s improving, but our concern is the bigger picture of just having it linger and affect him for multiple starts," Counsell said Monday morning.
Injuries have been a problem for Anderson, 32, throughout his big-league career. He's missed time because of two back surgeries, Tommy John surgery, injuries to his shoulder, forearm, foot, ankle and fingers -- as well as an injured list stint for a blister while with the Dodgers in 2016.
Still, he's managed to start 176 games along the way including a career-high 31 a year ago. That, combined with this ability to keep the ball on the ground, piqued the Brewers' interest and resulted in a one-year, $5 million contract last December.
"I’ve always thought I’ve been a pretty decent pitcher whenever I’ve been healthy, but that’s obviously been an issue over the course of my career," Anderson said over the weekend. "Last year I was able to go out there and take the ball every time I was asked to, and hopefully I am this year, too."
Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to start Friday's season opener, but the Brewers have yet to announce who will start the remaining games in Chicago.
Right-hander Josh Lindblom would have been a candidate but he'll pitch Wednesday at the Brewers' alternate training facility in Appleton instead, leaving him unavailable until Monday when the Brewers open a three-game series in Pittsburgh.
Right-hander Corbin Burnes pitched Monday in the Brewers' intrasquad scrimmage, putting him on schedule for Saturday with right-hander Freddy Peralta a candidate for Sunday's series finale.
From the infirmary
Reliever Ray Black is "in jeopardy" of missing Opening Day after leaving Sunday's scrimmage with tightness in his right shoulder. Black was scheduled for an examination by team physician Dr. William Raasch on Monday. ... Left-hander Eric Lauer looked good in his first inning of summer camp work Sunday but because he spent the beginning of camp in MLB's COVID-19 protocol, will need additional time to prepare for the season and miss Opening Day. He'll join Lindblom Wednesday in Appleton, Counsell said.
On the field
Burnes allowed a pair of runs on four hits and struck out three over five innings for the blue team in his final outing of summer camp. Prospect Drew Rasmussen struck out five in two innings. ... Outfielder Keon Broxton scored both runs for the gold team, which has won five of the six games in the series and drew even in the modified scoring 8-8. ... The Brewers wrap up their Blue & Gold Series Tuesday afternoon at Miller Park before facing the White Sox in an exhibition game Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
