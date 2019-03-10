Try 3 months for $3
Eric Thames celebrates, AP photo

Eric Thames celebrates after hitting the last of three consecutive home runs by the Brewers in the first inning on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Josh Tomlin allowed one hit over five scoreless innings, and Eric Thames and Christian Yelich each hit solo home runs in the first inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe, Arizona.

Tomlin allowed one walk and had three strikeouts to improve to 2-1 in Cactus League play.

In Mesa, Arizona, Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit over three scoreless innings, walking one and striking out five, as the Brewers defeated the Oakland Athletics 11-2.

Keston Hiura hit a two-run home run and Trent Grisham and Nate Orf added solo shots for Milwaukee.

0
0
0
0
0