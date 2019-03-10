Josh Tomlin allowed one hit over five scoreless innings, and Eric Thames and Christian Yelich each hit solo home runs in the first inning to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Angels in Tempe, Arizona.
Tomlin allowed one walk and had three strikeouts to improve to 2-1 in Cactus League play.
In Mesa, Arizona, Brandon Woodruff allowed one hit over three scoreless innings, walking one and striking out five, as the Brewers defeated the Oakland Athletics 11-2.
Keston Hiura hit a two-run home run and Trent Grisham and Nate Orf added solo shots for Milwaukee.