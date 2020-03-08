Josh Hader takes first loss of spring as Brewers split two Cactus League games

Closer Josh Hader took his lumps and a pair of catchers delivered big hits as the Milwaukee Brewers split a pair of games in Cactus League play Sunday.

Hader registered his first loss of the spring, allowing three earned runs on one hit with two talks and a wild pitch in the Brewers' 11-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics in Mesa, Arizona.

Mark Canha had the only RBI against Hader in the fourth inning on a single. The second run scored on Khris Davis' sacrifice fly and the third on Hader's wild pitch.

Right-hander Adrian Houser started against Oakland and allowed one earned run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

At American Family Fields in Phoenix, catchers David Freitas and Mario Feliciano each had two-run doubles in a five-run fifth inning that sparked the Brewers to a 7-3 victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

First baseman Logan Morrison and shortstop Orlando Arcia hit solo home runs — the third of the spring for Morrison and the fifth for Arcia.

Right-hander Shelby Miller started and allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out three in 2⅓ innings.

