OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 11 go-ahead home runs this season. His latest, a two-run shot against Josh Hader, ruined Brewers manager Craig Counsell’s plans to milk a third consecutive day out of his struggling All-Star closer.
Chapman homered off Hader in the eighth inning to break out of a long slump and Oakland beat the Milwaukee 5-3 on Thursday afternoon.
“Opportune times against a tough pitcher,” said A’s third base coach Matt Williams, who filled in for manager Bob Melvin in the postgame news conference. “It was a good series for us.”
The A’s trailed 3-2 when Robbie Grossman walked leading off the eighth against Hader, an All-Star reliever who pitched for a third consecutive day for the first time in his career. Chapman, who had one hit and 13 strikeouts in his previous 30 at-bats, crushed a first-pitch home run to straightaway center. Jurickson Profar added a sacrifice fly off Jay Jackson.
Chapman was hitless in 16 consecutive at-bats before his 24th home run, which traveled an estimated 432 feet. It was also his first hit off Hader between the minors and one at-bat in the majors.
“I believe that was the first time I ever put a ball in play off of him,” Chapman said. “I would probably say that was my fifth at-bat. I’m pretty sure he struck me out four times, so I think maybe I was due.”
It’s the third blown save and 11th home run allowed by Hader (1-5), who gave up nine home runs total in 2018. He also gave up Matt Olson’s walkoff home run on Tuesday. Hader has a 5.40 ERA and five homers allowed in 11 appearances since July 1.
“He’s one of the best, and both of those guys rose to the occasion,” Williams said.
Hader was happy to take on the extended work after throwing 18 pitches over the previous two games. It was the location of his pitch to Chapman that bothered the reliever.
“I got behind and walked a batter, and then I made a mistake,” Hader said. “I was trying to go away with Chapman and he made me pay. We wanted to go down, and it was more outside. That’s his wheelhouse.”
Manager Craig Counsell defended his move.
“Like I’ve said before, Josh pitching is what we want. We’re always going to find spots for him,” Counsell said. “This was a day where the low pitch counts the previous two days, his workload the previous two days, was as low as we’ve seen in back-to-back appearances. That’s why he felt good today and was able to go.”
Chad Pinder also went deep and Mark Canha added three hits to help the A’s win their fourth in five games.
Christian Yelich doubled to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games for Milwaukee, matching the longest streak in the majors this season. Mike Moustakas added two hits.
Blake Treinen (6-3) retired three batters to win, and Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his 10th save.
Oakland’s Homer Bailey struck out five in six innings but had three walks and allowed two runs.
Brewers starter Chase Anderson struck out five, walked two and allowed two hits in six innings. He got Profar to ground out with a runner at third to end the second, gave up Pinder’s homer leading off the third, then settled in to retire 12 of the final 15 he faced.
Grisham debut
Outfielder Trent Grisham went 0-for-3 in his major league debut after being called up from Class AAA San Antonio but collected his first RBI with a sacrifice fly off Bailey in the fourth. Milwaukee right-hander Taylor Williams and infielder Taylor Saladino were optioned to San Antonio. Pitcher Jacob Barnes was designated for assignment.
Gonzalez cleared
Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez threw a bullpen and was cleared to start Saturday against the Cubs. Gonzalez left his previous start against Chicago with tightness in his left shoulder and there was concern he might have to go on the injured list.
Up next
Right-hander Zach Davies (8-4, 3.56 ERA) is scheduled to face the Chicago Cubs for the fourth time this season in Friday's series opener at 1 p.m. at Wrigley Field. Davies, who lost to the Cubs last Sunday, has allowed seven runs in each of his previous two starts overall.
The Cubs will counter with lefty Jose Quintana (8-7, 4.47), who has allowed 14 earned runs in 14⅓ innings against the Brewers this season.
Here's a more detailed look at Friday's series opener between Milwaukee (57-53, third in the NL Central) and Chicago (57-51, second in the NL Central)
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (8-4, 3.57 ERA) Cubs: Jose Quintana (8-7, 4.47 ERA)
BOTTOM LINE: Christian Yelich is riding a 19-game hitting streak as Milwaukee readies to play Chicago.
The Cubs are 22-21 against opponents from the NL Central. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.05. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.07 ERA.
The Brewers have gone 27-21 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 178 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Yelich leads the team with 36, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 25 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Anthony Rizzo is 7-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.
Yelich leads the Brewers with 126 hits and has 81 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 9-for-33 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .188 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by six runs
Brewers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 10 runs
Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (neck), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle).
Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: day-to-day (shoulder), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage).