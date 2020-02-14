Josh Hader loses to Brewers in salary arbitration case

PHOENIX — All-Star closer Josh Hader lost his salary arbitration case against the Milwaukee Brewers, dropping players to 1-6 in hearings this year.
Hader will earn $4.1 million rather than his $6.4 million request.
Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Dan Brent and Frederic Horowitz made the decision Friday, a day after hearing arguments.
Hader, who will turn 26 in April, had 37 saves in 44 chances and went 3-5 with a 2.62 ERA in his second straight All-Star season.
He failed to hold a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning of the National League wild-card game last season, loading the bases by hitting one batter, walking another and allowing a bloop single, then giving up a two-out, bases-loaded single to Washington's Juan Soto that scored three runs. The Nationals won 4-3 and went on to their first World Series title.
After making $687,600 last year, Hader just made the arbitration eligibility cutoff with 2 years, 115 days of major league service.
Teams also beat Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.
Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez has been the lone player to win.
Seven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 21.
