Josh Hader loses to Brewers in salary arbitration, calls system 'outdated'

PHOENIX — Baseball's arbitration model for relief pitchers is broken, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader said Friday after losing his case against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hader will earn $4.1 million rather than his $6.4 million request, a decision that dropped players to 1-6 in hearings this year. Arbitrators Mark Burstein, Dan Brent and Frederic Horowitz made the decision, a day after hearing arguments.

"We're in a unique position, the way we're used as relievers nowadays," Hader said. "I think the system's just outdated on how we're used. We're mostly being used for lineups, not innings."

While teams used to have set roles for pitchers in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, computer algorithms now determine which matchups in the batting order are best for which pitcher.

"We're going to a new part where guys are pitching in situations that could come in the fourth inning and you're facing the middle of the lineup to get maybe out of a jam," Hader said.

Hader, who will turn 26 in April, made his big league debut in June 2017 and was used in 2018 as multi-inning reliever who often bridged the gap between the starter and hard-throwing right-handers Jeremy Jeffress and Corey Knebel.