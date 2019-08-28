MILWAUKEE — With one last chance at home against the St. Louis Cardinals to maintain a footing in the race for the division title, the Milwaukee Brewers finally got to their All-Star closer Josh Hader, and had reason to use him.
Well-rested because of the Brewers recent results, Hader pitched two scoreless innings to cement the Brewers' 4-1 victory Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.
Milwaukee's win — powered at the plate by rookie Keston Hiura, who had a home run and three RBIs — ended the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak.
The Brewers also cut a game off the first-place Cardinals’ lead, dropping it to 5½ games. The Cardinals had won eight of the previous nine games against Milwaukee.
Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (8-7) allowed twice as many runs in the first two innings of the game than he had previously in August. Of course, that only meant two. The Brewers took a 2-0 lead when they were able to score after an error and then on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Flaherty was able to complete six innings and hold Milwaukee to three runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out seven, including the final three batters he faced.
The Cardinals’ offense, which had scored at least six runs in six consecutive games, mustered only Kolten Wong’s solo homer.
Brewers starter Jordan Lyles struck out nine in his 5⅓ innings of work, and he held the Cardinals to the lone run despite their six hits.