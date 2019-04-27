NEW YORK — The Milwaukee Brewers got to Noah Syndergaard early, and Josh Hader finished the New York Mets off late.
Syndergaard allowed five runs and a season-high 10 hits, walking three and striking out five in five innings. He retired the first batter of an inning just once, when Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee’s starting pitcher, struck out looking to begin the fourth.
The runs Syndergaard allowed were not all of the well-earned variety. The Brewers scored in the first, when first baseman Pete Alonso, a former Madison Mallard, tried to throw behind Lorenzo Cain at second. Left fielder Jeff McNeil came running to second base, trying to sneak up on Cain, but Alonso’s throw glanced off McNeil’s glove into left-center, allowing Cain to score easily.
Eric Thames sneaked a two-run single through the right side in the third inning.
In the fourth, Syndergaard allowed a pair of solo homers: to Ben Gamel, a journeyman outfielder with minimal power, and to Christian Yelich, the reigning NL MVP. Yelich’s was his first on the road since Sept. 25 and his 14th this season, tying a major league record for long balls before May 1 (2006 Albert Pujols and 2007 Alex Rodriguez).
Woodruff held the Mets to one run in five innings. The Mets’ run against him came in the third, when Jeff McNeil scurried home on a wild pitch.
The Mets’ late comeback bid fell short. Amed Rosario (solo shot) and Alonso (three-run homer) went deep in the seventh, but Jeurys Familia let Milwaukee open it back up in the eighth. He allowed his first three batters to reach, two of them coming around to score.
Alonso’s was his ninth homer of the season, tying a Mets record for most long balls before May 1. Neil Walker (2016), John Buck (2013), Carlos Delgado (2006) and Dave Kingman (1976) also did it.
Hader struck out five of the six batters he faced to earn his sixth save and allow Milwaukee to win the first two games of the series.
Roster moves
Gio González, back with the Brewers after finalizing a $2 million, one-year contract, will start today’s series finale.
Milwaukee designated reliever Jake Petricka for assignment to make room for González, who is 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA in 313 career big league games. Right-hander Junior Guerra was activated from the bereavement list, and infielder Tyler Saladino was optioned to Class AAA San Antonio.