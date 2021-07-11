Josh Hader falters as Reds take three of four against Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Sunday at American Family Field.

The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. The teams begin a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday night.

The Brewers (53-39) and Reds (48-42) are the only teams in the division with winning records at the All-Star break.

Hader (3-2) came in to pitch the ninth after he surrendered a game-winning homer to Eugenio Suárez on Saturday night. He hit Suárez on Sunday, and Kyle Farmer followed with a pinch-hit single.

After a strikeout, Hader walked Jonathan India to load the bases before Castellanos laced a hit up the middle.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he isn't concerned about Hader, who has pitched four of the last five days and surrendered runs for the third time in his last four outings.

“It just hasn’t gone his way the last few outings. He was perfect up until then essentially," Counsell said. "The other team is trying to get him. There’s nothing to note. They just got him, unfortunately.”