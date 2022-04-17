 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
BREWERS

Josh Hader earns 100th career save as Brewers hold off Cardinals

  • 0
brewers cover photo

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames grimaces from a close pitch by Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson during the first inning Sunday.

 JEFFREY PHELPS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MILWAUKEE — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to give Milwaukee a cushion, and the Brewers outlasted Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday.

Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3, but the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames' bases-loaded walk and held on from there.

Taylor's seventh-inning double made it 6-3. St. Louis got within one in the eighth against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.

Jake Cousins (2-0) worked a scoreless fifth for Milwaukee. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (0-1) allowed four runs, three earned, in three innings.

Making his first start of the season after two relief appearances, Ashby issued four walks and a pair of hits over four innings. The three runs he allowed — all on Pujols’ blast — were unearned thanks to an error on Milwaukee second baseman Kolten Wong to open the inning.

People are also reading…

The Brewers jumped ahead 3-0 in the first. Andrew McCutchen had a sacrifice fly, and Rowdy Tellez hit a run-scoring double to the wall in left-center. Milwaukee got another run on a throwing error by catcher Andrew Knizner.

Hudson retired six of his next seven batters before Keston Hiura brought his day to an end with a single to lead off the fourth. Reliever T.J. McFarland gave up a single and a walk to load the bases. After striking out Wong, McFarland lost a seven-pitch battle to Adames that gave Milwaukee the lead.

Trainer's room

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina (right knee soreness) was out of the starting lineup for a third straight game but came on as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.

Brewers: INF Luis Urias (left quad) remains in Arizona where he’s been doing simulated baseball activities. The Brewers hope to send Urias out for a minor league rehab assignment before the end of the month.

Up next

Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer (0-0, 6.23 ERA) looks for his first victory of the season Monday when Milwaukee opens a three-game series against Pittsburgh. The Pirates will send out right-hander Zach Thompson (0-0, 4.50).

0 Comments

Tags

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers WR coach Alvis Whitted breaks down Skyler Bell, Keontez Lewis and Dean Engram

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics