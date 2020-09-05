Josh Hader allows first hits of season as Indians defeat Brewers

Woodruff was frustrated with the nine pitches he threw to Ramirez prior to the home run, which boosted his pitch count and brought his outing to another early end.

"Not getting through five innings is kind of a disgrace," Woodruff said. "I hold myself to a pretty high standard. I’ll just go back to work in between and figure it out."

Woodruff has made it through the fifth inning just once in his past six starts.

"That's something that's a little hard to figure out," Counsell said. "I thought his plan today was good. He's not pitching poorly, he's just giving them enough windows and they're taking advantage of it."

Freddy Peralta took over and struck out four over 1⅔ scoreless innings and Devin Williams added four more strikeouts over two scoreless innings.

The Brewers' offense, though, couldn't come up with the big hit. Milwaukee went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners stranded.

"We had the guys up there that we wanted up there numerous times but we just didn't cash them in," Counsell said. "Again, the strikeout hurt."