Josh Hader allows first hits of season as Indians defeat Brewers

CLEVELAND — Eventually, Josh Hader was going to give up a hit.
The Milwaukee Brewers' closer hadn't allowed one in his first 12 appearances this season, while allowing only two earned runs over 11⅔ innings.
Hader's streak ended Saturday when he gave up a leadoff double in the ninth inning to Oscar Mercado, who scored the winning run when Cesar Hernandez followed with a base hit, as the Cleveland Indians handed the Brewers a 4-3 loss at Progressive Field.
"It was going to end but what he did, we're 35 games into the season and he hasn't given up a hit," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It was a great run."
Hernandez's game-winning RBI single capped a three-hit day for the second baseman. Third baseman Jose Ramirez added two hits, including a two-run home run in the fifth that wiped out a 1-0 Brewers lead.
"It was another long at-bat against (Hader)," Counsell said. "Ramirez had a really good at-bat against him. A really good hitter hit some good foul balls. It was just a great at-bat. He didn't necessarily square the ball hard, but he put it in the air to the right part of the park."
Those were the only runs allowed by Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff, who struck out seven and walked three while giving up four hits over 4⅔ innings.
Woodruff was frustrated with the nine pitches he threw to Ramirez prior to the home run, which boosted his pitch count and brought his outing to another early end.
"Not getting through five innings is kind of a disgrace," Woodruff said. "I hold myself to a pretty high standard. I’ll just go back to work in between and figure it out."
Woodruff has made it through the fifth inning just once in his past six starts.
"That's something that's a little hard to figure out," Counsell said. "I thought his plan today was good. He's not pitching poorly, he's just giving them enough windows and they're taking advantage of it."
Freddy Peralta took over and struck out four over 1⅔ scoreless innings and Devin Williams added four more strikeouts over two scoreless innings.
The Brewers' offense, though, couldn't come up with the big hit. Milwaukee went 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners stranded.
"We had the guys up there that we wanted up there numerous times but we just didn't cash them in," Counsell said. "Again, the strikeout hurt."
Daniel Vogelbach gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Keston Hiura got the Brewers within a run with a solo home run in the sixth and Orlando Arcia tied the game at 3 with his eighth-inning home run.
The Brewers had a chance to take a lead in the ninth. Tyrone Taylor led off with a pinch-hit double off Brad Hand and moved to third on Christian Yelich's one-out single to center. Hand struck out Ryan Braun and pinch-hitter Mark Mathias popped out to first base.
