Jordan Zimmermann back in Brewers' fold with minor league contract

It's been a bit of an adjustment for a player who'd started in all but two of his 277 career appearances.

"We'll stretch him out and then see where it takes us and see what our needs are," manager Craig Counsell said. "I don't know if I see him at the 100-pitch mark or anything like that. We'll stretch him out and see where that takes us."

Prior to his appearance Saturday against the Royals, Zimmermann had appeared in four Cactus League games. He allowed four runs on six hits over three innings in his first two outings but followed that with three scoreless innings in his next two appearances.

"He's been pitching well," Counsell said. "He's healthy and I think it's just a matter of time until he helps us."

On the field

Zimmermann gave up three runs over two innings and Miguel Sanchez allowed the tying run to score on a ninth-inning wild pitch as the Brewers and Kansas City Royals played to a 6-6 tie at Surprise Stadium.

Lorenzo Cain had two hits, including his first home run of the spring. Jackie Bradley Jr. also finished with two hits in his return to action after missing more than a week with wrist inflammation.