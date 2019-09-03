MILWAUKEE — Jordan Lyles continued his run of quality work for the Milwaukee Brewers, and Eric Thames made sure he was rewarded.
Thames hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run that bounced clear out of Miller Park, while Lyles delivered efficient work into the seventh inning of a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, good for a split of the two-game interleague series between the old NL Central foes ahead of the Brewers’ critical four-game showdown against the Chicago Cubs.
Josh Hader handled the ninth for his 28th save in 34 chances. The win kept the Brewers four games out of the second wild card spot.
Lyles held Houston to two runs on six hits without walking a batter over 6⅓ innings as the Brewers improved to 6-1 with him on the mound since they acquired him in a July 29 trade with the Pirates. Lyles was 0-5 with a 10.00 ERA in his final seven starts with Pittsburgh, and he is 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA in his first seven starts with Milwaukee.
“I think a lot, maybe a majority, has to do with Yas(mani Grandal) and Manny (Piña),” Lyles said of his catchers. “Just trusting their fingers, just trusting their pitch framing. Putting me in good situations at the right times.”
Tuesday marked only the third time since the beginning of August that a Brewers starting pitcher recorded an out in the seventh inning. Lyles has accounted for two of those three extended starts.
Lyles pitched with a lead for parts of four innings thanks to the Brewers’ four-run third against Houston starter Zack Greinke, who fell to 1-5 with a 4.09 ERA against the team for whom he pitched in 2011-12.
Ryan Braun dumped an RBI single into center field for a 1-1 tie with two outs in the inning, and Thames struck two pitches later when Greinke laid a changeup in the middle of the strike zone. The home run was Thames’ 20th this season.
“They were taking good at-bats the whole game,” Greinke said. “They hit a lot of balls hard. Bad pitch to Thames, but they did a pretty good job. We played pretty good overall, but their at-bats were just better against me.”
Greinke stumbled for the first time in six starts since being traded from Arizona on July 31st. He allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings. He came in 4-0 in his five previous starts.
Alex Bregman hit his 33rd homer, a solo shot off Lyles in the sixth, extending his single-season career-best for home runs.
Abraham Toro tripled and scored on Josh Reddick’s base hit in the second as the Astros took a 1-0 lead.
Personnel on both teams were concerned about Astros outfielder George Springer, who tracked a long fly ball from Braun and made a great catch, colliding hard with the padded wall in center.
Springer immediately fell to the ground and grabbed the back of his head after losing his glove. He stayed down as his teammates gathered around. Astros personnel attended to him and, after a lengthy delay, he sat upright in the cart driven by emergency attendants.
Astros manager AJ Hinch said Springer was being evaluated for a head injury and was listed as day-to-day. He sat at his locker draped in towels and was talking with his teammates.
“It was a great catch,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of the play. “I was glad he was able to get up and was able to kind of get off under his own power, but it was very scary.”
Around the horn
Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas (left wrist/hand injury) was out of the lineup. ... Cubs left-hander José Quintana (12-8, 3.90 ERA) and Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson (6-4, 4.58) meet again Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series in Milwaukee. Quintana tossed 5⅔ scoreless innings in the Cubs’ 7-1 victory over Anderson and the Brewers on Friday.