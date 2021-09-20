Jon Lester wins 200th game, Cardinals defeat Brewers for ninth straight win

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers got the leadoff hitter on base in just one inning Monday night, making things pretty easy on St. Louis Cardinals starter Jon Lester.
Lester notched his 200th career win, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run and the Cardinals beat the NL Central-leading Brewers 5-2 for their ninth consecutive win.
The Cardinals' longest winning streak since 2004 has solidified their grip on the second NL wild card. They entered the night three games ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the final postseason spot. The longest winning streak in franchise history is 14 games, set in 1935.
"Some were just-misses, but they ended up being easy-to-catch flyballs. We didn't put enough pressure on Lester or their bullpen tonight," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
"Overall we haven't done enough offensively. It's been a dry week, really, except for maybe one or two good innings. We're in a spot where our pitchers are having to be darn near perfect."
Milwaukee's magic number over the Cardinals to clinch the division title remained at three.
Lester (7-6) is the third active pitcher with 200 wins, joining Houston teammates Justin Verlander (226) and Zack Greinke (219). He's the 30th left-hander in major-league history to reach the mark.
“What a tremendous addition. He’s done a great job," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said of Lester, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline. “This guy’s got such heart. He’s like John Wayne. He’s got that true grit. Big, strong silent type. That’s a heck of a milestone.”
St. Louis got on the board in the first on Arenado's homer, his 33rd of the season, off Freddy Peralta (9-5).
"Arenado jumped him on a pitch his first at-bat," Counsell said. "A really good hitter caught a pitch right down the middle and that was really the pitch of the game."
Milwaukee clawed right back in the second. Avisail Garcia, who returned to the starting lineup after missing four games with lower back spasms, led off with a homer off Lester. Luis Urias followed two batters later with a solo shot of his own to tie it.
Lester retired 10 straight until giving up a single to Jackie Bradley Jr. with two outs in the fifth. Lester surrendered three runs and seven hits in six innings. He struck out two and didn't walk a batter in an efficient, 77-pitch outing.
Cardinals' relievers Kodi Whitley, T.J. McFarland and Luis García held the Brewers scoreless over the final three innings. García got his first save of the season.
Peralta retired 11 of 12 until allowing the first two batters to reach in the sixth. The Cardinals took a 3-2 lead on Yadier Molina's run-scoring single.
Peralta gave up seven hits and three runs in six innings. He struck out nine and walked one.
"Freddy pitched really good last time out, I think he pitched really good this time out," Counsell said.
St. Louis tacked on a run in the seventh when Matt Carpenter, batting for Lester, hit a leadoff double and scored on Paul Goldschmidt's sacrifice fly. Molina drove in another run in the eighth to extend the lead to 5-2.
From the infirmary
Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill appeared to be in considerable pain after fouling a ball off his left shin in the sixth. He remained in the game after a visit from the trainer.
The Brewers reinstated shortstop Willy Adames (left quadriceps strain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned Tim Lopes to Class AAA Nashville.
"He's been annoying for a couple days, in a nice way," Counsell said of Adames. "He's been ready to play. You can kind of sense that."
Milwaukee outfielder Lorenzo Cain remained out of the starting lineup as he continues to deal with soreness from crashing into an outfield wall on Saturday. "It's not as bad as we thought," Counsell said. Bradley started in place of Cain but is dealing with plantar fasciitis.
Left-hander Brent Suter had a stomach bug that recently limited his availability, according to Counsell.
Up next
Right-hander Jake Woodford (2-3, 4.30 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals in the second game of the series while right-hander Brandon Woodruff (9-9, 2.55) goes for the Brewers. Woodford will be making his second career start against Milwaukee. Woodruff is 3-2 with a 3.32 ERA in eight career games (six starts) vs. St. Louis.