Joe Musgrove is sharp and Padres steal 6 bases in 7-1 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Joe Musgrove and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, San Diego got to Brewers ace Corbin Burnes by matching a season high with six stolen bases and the Padres beat Milwaukee 7-1 Tuesday night.

San Diego ran like crazy on a night when Burnes (2-4) was uncharacteristically wild and scored four runs against the right-hander in six innings, spiking his ERA from 1.79 to 2.33.

“With Burnes on the mound, you’re probably not banking on 10, 12, 14 hits,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said. “And, so when you’re able to get on, being able to do some things and create some opportunities, and that’s what our guys did tonight.

“I thought the baserunning was one of the separators in the game and our guys were outstanding tonight in being aggressive and going for some things.”

Burnes, who opened the season with a record 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk, issued three free passes, hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

Five of San Diego’s stolen bases came with Burnes on the mound. The Padres are the only team to steal six bases in a game this season and have done it twice. No team has had seven steals since Washington against the Chicago Cubs on June 27, 2017.