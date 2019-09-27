PITTSBURGH — In a perfect world, the Cubs would like to hurt the playoff chances of both the Cardinals and Brewers.
But since the eliminated Cubs are left with three games against the Cardinals in the regular-season's final series this weekend, they can help only the Brewers, who pulled within one game of the idle Cardinals' lead in the National League Central Division with another win Thursday afternoon.
The Brewers might be a tad miffed, however, by the Cubs' lineups in those final three games.
That hardly bothers Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who announced Thursday that pitchers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks will be shut down for the rest of the season, as well as perhaps Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist and Jason Heyward.
"I will put out the appropriate guys to play based on what's good for our people, not for their people," said Maddon, who already has ruled out All-Stars Kris Bryant and Javier Baez because of injuries.
"We'll put a good team out there, regardless. Now, of course, (the Brewers are) going to bitch. Of course they are. I get it. Quite frankly, there are certain things I don't give a (expletive) about.
"That would be one of them."
The Cubs plan to start Alec Mills on Friday night and Cole Hamels on Saturday night, with Sunday's starter to be determined.
A combination of three Cardinals wins and Brewers losses would clinch the National League Central title for the Cardinals, who lost their last two games in Arizona.
The Cardinals adjusted their rotation to try to clinch the division title and avoid playing a tiebreaker against the Brewers, who finish the regular season in Colorado. Adam Wainwright's start was moved up to Saturday, with Jake Flaherty available for Sunday if needed.
In the meantime, Maddon said that right fielder Nicholas Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber could return to the lineup. Castellanos needs two more doubles to reach 60, which has been accomplished only nine times in modern major-league history.
Schwarber is three home runs short of 40 and nine RBIs shy of 100.