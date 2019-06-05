MILWAUKEE — Brian Anderson noticed Jimmy Nelson was struggling with his breaking ball, and he took advantage.
Anderson hit his first career grand slam, Sandy Alcántara pitched seven crisp innings and the Miami Marlins spoiled Nelson’s return to the majors, beating the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Wednesday night at Miller Park.
Starlin Castro and Bryan Holaday each drove in two runs as the surging Marlins earned their fourth straight victory.
Nelson lasted just three innings in his first big league start since Sept. 8, 2017. The right-hander was cheered loudly when he was introduced with the starting lineup and then received another big ovation from the crowd of 26,615 when he went out to the mound for the first.
Nelson, who turned 30 on Wednesday, was working on a breakout season in 2017 when he injured his pitching shoulder diving back to first after rounding the base on a single. He had surgery and missed last year.
“The reception from the fans and the excitement of all the teammates and staff here the last day or two is something I’ll always remember and always appreciate,” Nelson said. “That was the best moment of the day, obviously.”
The last-place Marlins have outscored the Brewers 24-3 through the first two games of the series. Miami has won seven of nine and 13 of 18 overall.
“I just think we’re playing with a little bit of confidence right now. Up and down the order we’re getting production,” manager Don Mattingly said. “Guys are taking their walks. I just feel like we’re keeping the line moving right now and putting the ball in play.”
Orlando Arcia had a run-scoring double in the second and Yasmani Grandal connected for a two-run homer in the ninth, but that was it for Milwaukee.
Grandal also tried to score on Arcia’s tying double to center, but he was cut down at the plate on a nice relay by shortstop Miguel Rojas. He was originally ruled safe, but the call was overturned by a replay review.
Miami also got a big defensive play in the first when Harold Ramirez robbed Lorenzo Cain of a homer with a leaping grab at the wall in right.
The Marlins went ahead to stay in the third. Nelson (0-1) issued a leadoff walk to Alcántara that proved costly. Curtis Granderson followed with a single and Garrett Cooper walked before Anderson drove Nelson’s next pitch over the wall in center for his seventh homer.
Anderson said he could see Nelson was struggling with his breaking ball.
“(Nelson) left it kind of middle for me and I was able to take advantage of it,” Anderson said.
Nelson was charged with five runs, four earned, and four hits. He struck out two and walked three.
“We all applaud him for the work he’s put in,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s disappointed with how it went tonight, but you have to keep getting back up. He’s fought this fight for a long time now. He has to keep getting up, keep getting better and he’ll do that.”
From the infirmary
Cain departed in the ninth because of a jammed right thumb. He said he plans to play today. ... Right-hander Jhoulys Chacín (lower-back strain) played catch. ... Lefthander Gio González (shoulder fatigue) might try some light-tossing today.