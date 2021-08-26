Jim Polzin: No sweep? No problem. Milwaukee Brewers have proven they're for real

MILWAUKEE — For my sake, please ignore the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon at American Family Field.
Just pretend it’s didn’t happen, because that’s basically what I’m going to do over the course of next 800 words or so.
Yes, the Brewers followed one of their most impressive performances of the 2021 season with a clunker. A series sweep and fifth consecutive win to end the home stand would have put them 30 games above .500. It would have given Milwaukee a 10½-game lead over Cincinnati in the National League Central, which would have been the largest divisional lead in franchise history.
But there are bound to be days like this in baseball, and the good news for the Brewers is they could afford one because they’d done enough the previous two days to keep the Reds at a comfortable distance heading into the final 34 games of the season.
The Brewers won two out of three games against the Reds despite playing the entire series without third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who’s on the injured list with a strained right hamstring. Right-hander Freddy Peralta, who’s 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA, hasn’t pitched since August 18 due to right shoulder inflammation. Willy Adames — Milwaukee is 55-24 with him in the lineup since acquiring the shortstop from Tampa Bay in May — left the game early in a 7-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday because of discomfort in his left quad and is day-to-day.
If that list of injuries sounds worrisome, rest assured manager Craig Counsell didn’t sound one bit stressed as his club hits the road for three games in Minnesota followed by a big four-game series in San Francisco, which has the best record in the NL.
“We’re in good shape,” Counsell said. “Look, we just took two out of three again, we won another series, the consistent play continues. Challenges? Of course, man, we’re going to face them and you don’t plan on challenges but you know they’re coming. The injury thing is one little one. But we’ve continued to put ourselves in a good position and it’s on to the next challenge.”
Indeed, the 30,000-foot view of the Brewers looks fantastic. Combine the 1-2-3 starting punch of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Peralta with the late-inning trio of Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader and the Brewers have the pitching to compete with the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in the postseason.
The question early in the season was whether the Brewers could score enough to be a contender, but the bats have come around. Right fielder Avisaíl García, the star of a 4-1 win on Wednesday after he made two defensive gems to go along with a solid day at the plate, is hitting .358 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs over his last 44 games since late June. Adames is batting .295 with 17 homers and 50 RBIs since joining the Brewers.
Left fielder Christian Yelich has shown signs of life of late after 1½ seasons of struggling at the plate. If he returns to the Yelich of old, watch out.
The most encouraging thing for Counsell of late has been his team’s ability to put the ball in play much more consistently than it did early in the season. The Brewers' strikeout total has gone down thanks to solid approaches at the plate that seem to be contagious from one at-bat to the next.
The eighth inning on Wednesday was a perfect example. Wong drew a walk after a long at-bat. Yelich had a good at-bat that ended with an infield single. Urias had an RBI groundout that, again, came at the end of a good at-bat. The Reds made some mistakes and, by the time the inning was over, Milwaukee had added a pair of runs to build its cushion to 4-0.
“We’ve got to a place where I think our lineup is producing quality at-bats,” Counsell said. “There’s less empty at-bats and that’s how you score, you just have consistent tough at-bats.”
In addition to great pitching and an improving offense, there’s one other thing that stands out about these Brewers: their ability to roll with the punches.
Milwaukee has used 60 players this season due to injuries and COVID-19 issues, yet the wins keep piling up.
“I think we’re at the stage of a season where it’s very clear to this team what’s on the table and I think that helps get everybody in a really good frame of mind and understanding of what they want to accomplish and makes your goals coming to the park every day pretty easy, both individually and team-wise,” said Counsell, whose team is 25-11 since the All-Star break. “We’re fortunate to be in that spot and I think make-up wise I think it puts everybody in a good spot, too.”
As for what did — and didn’t happen — in the game Thursday? No big deal.
What matters is the Reds arrived in Milwaukee earlier this week hoping to make up ground on the Brewers. Cincinnati left town in an even bigger hole, chasing a team that by all accounts looks capable of making some noise in October.
One of a kind: Death of baseball legend Hank Aaron sparks outpouring of remembrances on social media
We are devastated by the passing of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, one of the greatest players and people in the history of our game. He was 86. pic.twitter.com/bCvLOydGBZ— MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron was one of the best baseball players we’ve ever seen and one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Aaron family and everyone who was inspired by this unassuming man and his towering example. pic.twitter.com/2RZdc82Y18— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 22, 2021
Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Hall of Famer Hank Aaron: pic.twitter.com/0Sy2G4Olm9— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 22, 2021
Statement from Executive Director Tony Clark on the passing of Hank Aaron: pic.twitter.com/bAc4vNAgn8— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) January 22, 2021
In honor of the great and legendary @HenryLouisAaron here is a special pic my beautiful wife Sarah took with him and my close friend, Bob Uecker. He was a super nice guy the few times I was around him. The game will miss him immensely. pic.twitter.com/4XQaLgDsaV— Jonathan Lucroy (@JLucroy20) January 22, 2021
Rest In Peace #HankAaron. A true baseball legend. pic.twitter.com/bDeuzfh8hx— Barry L Bonds (@BarryBonds) January 22, 2021
I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron! #HammerinHank— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2021
I’m speechless! RIP to the greatest of all time Mr. Hank Aaron!! I’m just stunned. Hank was the standard of greatness for me. The one man who I acted like a kid around star struck always! He was the definition of class! God Bless you and your family!! #HRKing#HammeringHank🙏🏾🙏🏾— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) January 22, 2021
A legend on and off the ball field... the best to ever do it... RIP Mr Hank Aaron 🙏🏿 #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021
It is with great sadness we share the passing of our home run king, Hank Aaron. pic.twitter.com/ZdRuhqIaet— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 22, 2021
January 22, 2021
Legend on the field. Hero off the field.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 22, 2021
We remember the life of Hank Aaron, one of the greatest men to put on a Major League uniform.#RIPHankAaron pic.twitter.com/Zlc6O6n5VR
#RIPHankAaron pic.twitter.com/kUX7qP3y5x— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 22, 2021
"The former Home Run King wasn’t handed his throne. He grew up poor and faced racism as he worked to become one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Hank never let the hatred he faced consume him." – President George W. Bush— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) January 22, 2021
Full statement: https://t.co/Fi02eppIRE
Hoy es un día triste para el béisbol, nos deja Hank Aaron, una leyenda dentro y fuera del terreno. Descansa en paz. 🙏🏽— Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 22, 2021
Its a sad day for baseball. We’ve lost another legend. RIP Hank Aaron. 🙏🏽#VG27 pic.twitter.com/5ESZoWhpq9
and paved the way for other athletes like me to successfully transition into business.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron is on the Mount Rushmore for the greatest baseball players of all time! Rest In Peace my friend. Cookie and I are praying for the entire Aaron family. 🙏🏾
RIP Hank Aaron. An amazing ball player and a true gentleman. I am so honored to have spent time with you and call you a friend. You will be missed!— Barry Larkin (@BarryLarkin) January 22, 2021
"Failure is a part of success. There is no such thing as a bed of roses all your life. But failure will never stand in the way of success if you learn from it." Hank Aaron. RIP Hank Aaron. God Bless. pic.twitter.com/39W9ZMqMQf— COMMON (@common) January 22, 2021
RIP Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron! Sad sad day. Thankful for your heroism! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/oyfWfr0M80— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 22, 2021
Hank Aaron, my childhood baseball hero, has gone home. Watching him break Babe Ruth’s record for most home runs on television was a monumental moment. As a young black child, he inspired me to push for excellence. Rest easy Sir. pic.twitter.com/frco9tTIdV— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) January 22, 2021
A legend on the field, but an even better person off of it.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 22, 2021
Ken Griffey Jr. on the passing of Hank Aaron. pic.twitter.com/qn4SjC3BDu
May you Rest In Peace, Mr. Aaron. A baseball hero and American icon. 🙏🏾 Praying for Mr. Aaron’s family, friends and all those who loved him. https://t.co/ek13EjbKdN— Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) January 22, 2021
We and @ATLUTD will retire No. 44 for the 2021 seasons in honor of Atlanta legend Hank Aaron.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2021
"Their respect and admiration for him was clear at all times." - Bob Costas on the level of reverence for Hank Aaron among members of the @baseballhall. pic.twitter.com/svk3c3D0p3— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 22, 2021
I’m saddened to hear about the passing of a great athlete, a great man, and one of my own personal heroes. When I was a kid, Hank Aaron actually came to Plymouth to meet and visit with my Cub Scouts group—something I cherished then and even still today. https://t.co/w3CFChxohJ— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) January 22, 2021
.@realmikewilbon remembers his friend, Hank Aaron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u5Q3dYUNxX— PTI (@PTI) January 22, 2021
