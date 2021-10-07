Jim Polzin: How David Stearns' ability to find the right fits has helped the Brewers reach new heights

MILWAUKEE — Brent Suter has at his disposal all types of metrics, advanced and otherwise, to find out what kind of player the Milwaukee Brewers are getting when they add someone to their roster.
What the left-handed reliever doesn’t know, at least right away, is what kind of person is being added to the clubhouse. But he usually has a pretty strong hunch after years of watching Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns do his job.
“It didn’t take me long to realize when he’s bringing in people, they’re going to be people of high character,” Suter said. “It just seemed like every time it’s a guy who fits right in. We call them faucets. They provide energy, they’re not drains.”
Just watch the 2021 Brewers and you can’t help but notice a great deal of energy flowing through the team. It’s a fun group, one that overcame a slow start to the season and coasted to a National League Central Division title. The Brewers will begin the postseason Friday afternoon with a divisional series opener against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field.
When Christian Yelich said this week that Stearns “does a great job of putting together a team that has a chance to win,” the veteran outfielder isn’t just paying lip service. The Brewers are in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, an impressive run for any franchise but particularly remarkable for one from a small market.
Milwaukee was one of the best teams in baseball in 2018, losing at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, but that roster looks much different than the one the Brewers will take into this postseason. While that type of makeover typically means a rebuilding year or two, Stearns has kept the team competitive in the two seasons in between.
Only seven players from that 2018 NLCS roster — pitchers Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, catcher Manny Pina, Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain — are still with the Brewers. Suter was on that team as well but was sidelined for the postseason after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
“The mentality here is winning first and everybody gets on board and tries to find a way to win,” Yelich said. “There’s no egos. Everybody checks it at the door and every night we want to just win and find a way to win and different guys step up. It starts from the top down and they’ve done a great job. It’s been a really special place to be the last four years.”
This is Stearns’ most complete roster yet, and it looks much different than it did when the calendar had flipped to 2021 and spring training was approaching.
Stearns signed free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong to a two-year deal in February, an addition that added playoff experience to the team and helped it both at the plate and in the field.
The biggest move came in May when Stearns acquired shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays, plugging a massive hole at an important position where Luis Urias had struggled defensively.
First baseman Rowdy Tellez was added in early July and infielder Eduardo Escobar arrived later that month, just before the trade deadline.
Each of those moves was made with the idea of finding the right fit on and off the field.
“We care about it, especially mid-season when you feel like you have a pretty good clubhouse and you feel like you have guys who really care about each other and care about the right things,” Stearns said. “We certainly have to take it into account when we're adding guys to that mix and (Escobar) is a perfect example of that. He came in and he fit in right away. He's a leader by nature. He gets along with everyone in there and it's been fun to have him around.”
Not all of Stearns’ moves have worked out. The Brewers’ other major offseason free-agent signing, outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., has been an offensive liability.
Meanwhile, Yelich has struggled at the plate for a second consecutive season and infielder Keston Hiura, another player the team was counting on, was a strikeout machine who spent as much time in the minors as he did with the Brewers this season.
But outfielder Avisail Garcia and catcher Omar Narvaez have had bounceback seasons, Urias has provided some pop and Jace Peterson, signed to a minor-league deal over the winter, has been a plug-and-play asset because of his positional flexibility.
The bottom line is Stearns has built enough depth on the team to give Craig Counsell options, and the manager has done a masterful job fostering chemistry in the clubhouse and pushing the right buttons during a season in which the Brewers had to use 61 players due to injuries and COVID-19 issues.
“That’s a lot of guys — 2½ teams worth of players,” Yelich said. “It’s taken a lot of people and a lot of pieces to get here.”
And plenty of planning, which is something Stearns excels at and one reason the Brewers are fortunate to have him running the show.
A new era: Miller Park name change sinks in as American Family Field signage erected
How much for the sign? https://t.co/Cxc3y0cJJe— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
This is what I envision when I think about bringing the Miller Park sign home... pic.twitter.com/XoMElU6FOj— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
For those who say- "It will always be Miller Park to me."— Mike Heller (@HellerSports) January 27, 2021
Remember...Miller Park was a paid sponsorship name.
Lambeau Field is an unpaid name.
Camp Randall is an unpaid name.
The FieldHouse was an unpaid name.
I'm good with American Family Field#Brewers https://t.co/3Tx1ajaGcc
Somebody asked me how I felt about the Miller Park name change ... pic.twitter.com/6kuyHfgvno— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 27, 2021
I was wondering way their plan was with all the stuff, like every cup holder has a Miller park sticker, I think it would be extremely tacky to just place a sticker over top of it, im building a bar for my garage this summer I’d like about 6 of those— Just Jeff (@Crew8235) January 27, 2021
It looks cool but I’m still calling it Miller Park— Kyle Hoffenbecker (@KHoffenbecker) January 27, 2021
So what happens to the Miller Park signage? It better not go to a dump. pic.twitter.com/xZXZ2K7hNT— Joe Zenzola (@RadioJoeSports) January 27, 2021
This is going to take some getting used to...🥲#AmericanFamilyField #MillerPark https://t.co/Q4eSuZa0SG pic.twitter.com/s7I4nN3a69— 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) January 27, 2021
I had a visceral reaction to this.— Jennifer Griswold (@griswoldkmtv) January 27, 2021
I went to the first game at Miller Park (exhibition game not opening day). They played the Space Odyssey theme song to show how the roof opened/closed.
I've apparently hit the "change-is-hard" phase of life that requires me to share memories. https://t.co/n1PA1LnaH3
I get it, but Miller Park is so much more fun to say.— Tavi (@szn_baseball) January 27, 2021
Side note: eating at the Restaurant To Be Named Later has been added to my baseball bucket list. https://t.co/fPCOIDYvjl
Ahh nice to see the "it'll always be Miller Park to me" crowd is out in full force today... Fun— Jake Schwall (@jake_schwall) January 27, 2021
I slept in a Walmart parking lot for Milwaukee warped tour near Miller Park and being able to see it in the morning was something I’ll remember forever. https://t.co/y9FE8nD4kh— Adrián C (@JackieLegs13) January 27, 2021
I like it. It doesn't top Miller Park, but I understand why the change was made & I'm on board with it. #RollWithTheNew— Jeff Hinnendael (@J_Hinnendael) January 27, 2021
Miller Park made so much sense for the Brewers. This feels like a theme park more than a ballpark https://t.co/4q3CaIQHIn— MiLB Tonight (@MilbTonight) January 27, 2021
