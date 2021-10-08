Jim Polzin: Game 1 win showed blueprint the offensively challenged Brewers have to follow

“It’s a starting point,” said Brewers right-hander Adrian Houser, who combined with Josh Hader to finish up what Burnes started. “Get up (in the series) and trying to take control and keep grinding with it. It’s a big win for us.”

The least surprising part of this win was the Brewers got a masterpiece from Burnes, a Cy Young candidate who tossed six scoreless innings before giving way to the bullpen after throwing 91 pitches.

Counsell has had to get creative on the way to getting 27 outs in previous postseason games because he didn’t have starting pitching he could rely on to go deep in games. It’s a stretch to call six innings of work a long effort, but no Brewers starter had been able to record 18 outs in any of the team’s 13 postseason games over the three previous seasons.

Burnes did, overcoming some early wildness to get the game to the bullpen. Houser, who started 26 games during the regular season, contributed two solid innings to bridge the gap to closer Josh Hader and the flame-throwing lefty worked through some trouble to shut the door on the Braves.

“We knew this ballgame was going to be tough, the runs would be at a premium,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “And they were. It was exactly what I thought it was going in, that this game would be.”