Jim Polzin: Brewers showed who they could be in front of the first home crowd of the 2022 season

MILWAUKEE — Even Craig Counsell can’t deny this is a football state, and the Milwaukee Brewers manager played to the crowd while making a point a few hours before his team’s home opener.

The Brewers made their 2022 debut at American Family Field on Thursday after splitting six games during road trips to Chicago and Baltimore to start the season. It was an OK start — not great, not terrible — and Counsell wanted to make it clear that no grand conclusions should be drawn from a limited stretch of games so early in the season.

“This state loves the football team here,” Counsell said without name dropping the Green Bay Packers. “We just finished the first quarter of the first game, that’s where we’re at.”

Some of the things that stood out about the opening week were too many walks by Milwaukee pitchers and not enough pop and timely hits from the offense. That the Brewers arrived home with a .500 record should have been encouraging because it could have been worse.

Even more reassuring was the show the Brewers put on before a sellout crowd that witnessed a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Three Milwaukee pitchers combined to issue only one walk. That effort on the mound was led by Brandon Woodruff, who bounced back from an ugly season debut by consistently getting ahead in the count and allowing three hits in five scoreless innings.

Woodruff had plenty of support, too. Omar Narváez homered, doubled and drove in two runs. Kolten Wong led off the bottom of the first with a triple and came home on a single by Andrew McCutchen, giving the Brewers the lead for good. And Christian Yelich hit a bullet off the wall in center for a double that started a two-run fourth.

The offseason additions of McCutchen and Hunter Renfroe, who drove in a run vs. the Cardinals, have created a lineup that has the potential to be formidable or even “dangerous,” the adjective Wong chose.

“I think in spring training we kind of had that mindset,” Wong said. “We saw the guys that we had, the guys that we brought in, and it kind of put a confidence throughout the confidence. We know that we can hit, we know that we can put up runs. It’s been kind of hit or miss the past couple days, but it’s still early. No panic, we just understand how good we are. We’ve just got to continue to keep grinding, keep our heads down and keep putting together good at-bats.”

Mark Attanasio arrived for his 18th home opener as the Brewers owner with his usual pep in his step. This should be one of the best teams in his tenure. It already features one of the highest payrolls (over $120 million) in franchise history and Attanasio hinted at a willingness to spend more if pieces needed to be added during the season.

“We definitely have flexibility this year,” Attanasio said. “You do your budget and then you also try to see opportunities. Andrew McCutchen wasn’t in the budget. But he’s Andrew McCutchen, so we made the exception in the budget.”

Attanasio did some bragging in his news conference, pointing out that only the Los Angeles Dodgers have more regular-season wins than the Brewers among National League teams over the past five seasons.

That’s impressive. So is the Brewers’ run of four consecutive playoff appearances.

But something is missing from that resume and Attanasio knows it. Brewers fans are starving for a World Series appearance.

“We definitely want to think a lot about taking the next step,” Attanasio said. “I know the players talk about that also. You just have to balance what it means to take that next step.”

What Attanasio doesn’t want to do is put all of the team’s chips in the middle of the table, not win the big pot and be further away from a championship than when his run began.

“I hope to never go through (another) rebuild here,” Attanasio said. “So there’s a balance there and there’s also a balance with free agents. When you make the right (move) in free agency, it’s great. If you burn yourself financially, it’s a challenge.”

The Brewers made a big move relatively early last season, acquiring shortstop Willy Adames in a four-player trade with the Tampa Bay Rays last May. It’s likely any splashy moves from Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns this season wouldn’t come until the summer months once the team has had some time to settle.

Or, as Counsell might explain it, somewhere around halftime.

Here’s how Stearns put it:

“Probably a good rule of thumb is to take the first two months of the season, trust your offseason evaluations and your offseason assessments and then determine where, if anywhere, you need a change,” Stearns said.

Thursday was just one game of 162, a blip in a long season, and yet there was a little extra meaning to this one. After back-to-back home openers with either no fans or limited attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was nice for Counsell and Co. to look around and see (and hear) a crowded venue.

“You wanted a full house and get them a win,” Counsell said. “I think that makes it a good day.”

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

