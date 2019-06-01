PITTSBURGH — Milwaukee Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin’s command failed him in the third inning Friday night. And it proved costly.
The 11-year-veteran walked four batters in the inning, three of them with the bases loaded during a 9-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chacin’s woes included a five-pitch walk to Pirates starter Chris Archer that pushed Pittsburgh’s lead to 5-1. Freddy Peralta replaced Chacin and Kevin Newman delivered a liner to left field that allowed Colin Moran and Adam Frazier to score and push Pittsburgh’s advantage to 7-1 and drop Chacin (3-7) to 1-7 in his past 10 starts.
Chacin — a 15-game winner last season for a team that reached the National League Championship Series — saw his ERA balloon to 5.74 after being charged with seven runs in 2⅔ innings, with two strikeouts. His four walks marked a season high and he threw just 40 of his 76 pitches for strikes.
“I just lost my focus in that inning,” Chacin said. “That never happened to me before, walking guys with the bases loaded like that. I need to start to do a better job if I want to keep pitching.”
Something that might not be guaranteed. Asked if Chacin might need a break, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said only: “We’ve got to figure out how to get him pitching the way he’s capable of.”
Slugger Josh Bell had two of Pittsburgh’s 13 hits — all singles. Bell hit .389 in May with 12 home runs, 12 doubles and 31 RBIs. His 94 total bases during the month are the most by any Pirate in any month ever. Heady territory considering Pittsburgh started playing baseball a century — and then some — before Bell was born.
“I feel like I’m just riding the wave,” Bell said.
One that doesn’t appear close to cresting.
Bell’s total base mark broke Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner’s record of 92 set in June, 1947. Bell is also one of only three players in NL history to have 12 home runs and 12 doubles in the same month, joining Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Hank Aaron.
“He pushes himself,” Archer (2-5) said of Bell after picking up his first victory since April 7. “If he gets out, he’s mad. He’s hitting .340 and he’s angry that he’s got out, which continues to keep him motivated. He’s not content. We’ve got four months left in the season and I expect to see big things from him going forward.”
Bell didn’t provide any big blasts Friday night, but contributed to a flood of small ones as the Pirates won for just the fourth time in 11 games. Starling Marte had three hits and scored three times and Newman went 2-for-5 with two RBIs to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 10 games.
Archer had seven strikeouts with two walks in seven innings. He gave up a solo home run to Jesus Aguilar in the third and a three-run shot to Keston Hiura in the fourth but settled down afterward.
“I’m going to stay relentless,” Archer said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. I’m not going to let (a slump) define me.”
From the infirmary
Brewers catcher Manny Pina (right hamstring discomfort) is expected to rejoin Milwaukee over the weekend. Pina was hitting .300 (3-for-10) during a rehab stint with Class A Wisconsin entering Friday.
Up next
Brewers righty Brandon Woodruff (7-1, 3.22 ERA) will look for his seventh straight win on Saturday. Woodruff entered the season with five career victories spread across 2017 and 2018. He limited the Phillies to one run in eight innings on Sunday.
The Pirates’ Nick Kingham (1-1, 8.28) hasn’t won a game as a starter since last July. Kingham — who has bounced between the bullpen and the rotation this season — allowed three runs in 4⅔ innings against Cincinnati on Monday.