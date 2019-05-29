Jhoulys Chacin was nothing short of a workhorse for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.
He led Milwaukee's pitching staff — and, all of baseball — with 35 starts, 12 quality starts, 15 victories and 156 strikeouts. He then pitched a gem in Game 163, allowing only a solo home run to Anthony Rizzo over 5⅔ innings as Milwaukee beat the Chicago Cubs to claim the NL Central Division title.
Pitching in the postseason for the first time in his career, Chacin took his game up a notch, striking out nine over 10⅓ innings in his first two playoff starts, against Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers, before taking the loss after giving up two runs in two innings of work as the Brewers missed out on the World Series with a 5-1 loss to the Dodgers in Game 7 of the NLCS.
That performance led manager Craig Counsell to name Chacin as the Brewers' Opening Day starter in 2019. But so far this year, Chacin, 31, has struggled to find the consistency or success that defined him a year ago.
He'll start for the Brewers on Friday night in the second game of a three-game series against the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh looking for his first victory since April 30.
Chacin is 3-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 11 starts this season, and his peripheral numbers aren't very sharp, either. He has a 1.373 WHIP, a home run rate of 8.3 per nine innings and a walk rate of 4.1 per nine innings, all significant increases from a year ago. Meanwhile, his strikeout rate and strikeout-to-walk ratio have dipped from 2019, from 7.3/9 and 2.20/9 to 6.8/9 and 1.68, respectively.
“I don’t think Jhoulys has clicked it all in,” Counsell said. “I think he’s pitched really well the last six starts and battled really well. Really, to me, that’s the starter’s job — to keep your team in the game. And he’s really good at that.
"He’s done his job," Counsell said. "He’s kept us in games. That’s what we’re asking. Then you get into a stretch where it starts clicking, and he carries the load.”
Chacin got off to a slow start last season, too. He went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in his first four starts but followed those with six shutout innings against Miami, a performance that started a career-best six-game winning streak over his next 11 starts with Milwaukee winning all but one of those games.
Counsell brushed off the notion that this year's issue is similar to the way Chacin started 2018, noting that two of those games were played in some brutal weather conditions.
"He had some awful weather starts last year," Counsell said. "It was freezing cold. That’s not what we’ve got going on this year.”
But Counsell will gladly take another quick turnaround. For that to happen, Chacin will need to start getting better results from his slider.
With a fastball that averages right around 90 mph, Chacin has long relied on the slider to flummox opposing batters, especially right-handers. He's thrown it more than ever this season — 50.8% of the time compared to a career-high 44% a year ago — but locating it has been an issue at times. In 2018, his slider went for a strike 38.5% of the time with batters posting a .137 average on the pitch. In 2019, just 29.9% of his sliders have gone for strikes while hitters have combined for a .175 average on the pitch.
"At times, the slider to right-handed hitters is not getting the same kind of reaction from hitters as we’ve seen in the past," Counsell said.
Because of his long track record of success with the pitch, Counsell is confident Chacin will be able to snap out of his funk and go on another tear this season.
"It’s been his best pitch his whole career," Counsell said. "It’s a pitch that he’s leaned on the most, that he’s trusts the most. It’s also the pitch that he’s going to be able to fix easiest. He’s had really good success with it.”