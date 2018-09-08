MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers produced only three hits Friday night, but their final one was the difference in the game.
Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Brewers to a 4-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Miller Park.
Aguilar sent a low, 0-1 pitch from Tony Watson into the gap in right-center field to score Curtis Granderson and Eric Thames. Hunter Strickland (3-5) started the seventh and walked the pinch hitters. Watson took over one out later.
"In that situation, I was just trying to be aggressive in the strike zone," Aguilar said. "The reports say he throws a lot of change ups, and I was waiting for that pitch."
Brewers manager Craig Counsell couldn't have been happier with his slugging first baseman.
"He did a nice job with what looked like a pretty good change up down and away from him," Counsell said. "Went with it, beautiful swing."
The Brewers pushed their wild card lead to 1½ games over the St. Louis Cardinals, who lost 5-3 to the Detroit Tigers. Milwaukee is four games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs, who saw their game at Washington postponed due to rain until Saturday when they will play a doubleheader.
Josh Hader (5-1) worked two innings of scoreless relief and picked up the win. Joakim Soria pitched a perfect eighth, and Jeremy Jeffress handled the ninth, earning his ninth save.
Chase Anderson started and lasted five innings, giving up single runs in his final two innings,
“Chase pitched well, he did a nice job,” Counsell said.
Anderson allowed a home run to shortstop Alen Hanson, the league-leading 29th shot given up by the right-hander.
“That’s the key for Chase: If it’s solo home runs, he’s still gonna have a good outing,” Counsell said.
Anderson was in trouble in the fourth. He allowed consecutive singles to Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt, and the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Longoria scored on Chris Shaw’s grounder to first.
Giants catcher Nick Hundley and manager Bruce Bochy were ejected in the ninth by home plate umpire Adam Hamari after arguing about the strike zone. Hundley had just been called out and had words with Hamari before being thrown out of the game. Bochy came out and added his own comments before getting tossed.
"That was probably one of the worst strike calls I've had on me in my career," Hundley said. "Probably the most inconsistent strike zones that I've seen all year."
It reached the boiling point for both.
"Yeah, it just built up," Hundley said. "The frustration when bats get taken out of your hands especially close in a game, but both sides were upset. So, it wasn't like it was one-sided."
Bochy backed up his catcher after both were ejected for the second time this season.
"It was mounting up," Bochy said of the building exasperation. "It was a rough night with some calls for us. That's what that was. Total frustration. Losing another ballgame, that adds too it."
Giants starter Derek Holland worked out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning. He caught Hernan Perez looking at a called third strike.
Holland matched his season high with eight strikeouts for the fourth time this season. He walked five and allowed just two hits in six innings. Both hits came in the first: Lorenzo Cain had a base hit and, two outs later, Ryan Braun hit his 15th home run.
Around the horn
Brewers catcher Manny Piña was back behind the plate after missing the three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. ... Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich started after a scheduled day off Wednesday against the Cubs. Before Friday’s game, he addressed the firestorm that resulted from being out of Wednesday’s lineup, saying it was “frustrating” and “ridiculous” that anyone would question the team’s will to win a game against a division rival.
Up next
On Saturday, left-hander Gio Gonzalez (7-11, 4.57 ERA) makes his 28th start of the season, third against the Giants and first for the Brewers since being acquired Aug. 31. He replaces right-hander Junior Guerra (6-9, 4.27 ERA), who pitched himself out of the rotation.
Right-hander Chris Stratton (9-8, 4.90) makes his third start since being recalled Aug. 21 by the Giants. He is (1-1, 1.77) since returning from Class AA Richmond. It’s his second career outing against the Brewers.