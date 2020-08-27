Jesse Winker, Reds sweep Brewers in doubleheader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Designated hitter Jesse Winker hit two home runs and drove in four RBIs to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 and 6-0 Thursday at Miller Park.

Both of Winkers' home runs came among his three hits in Game 1. Nick Castellanos also finished with three hits for Cincinnati, including his 10th home run of the season in the third inning off Adrian Houser.

Houser (1-3) allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three. He was replaced by Alex Claudio after allowing a double to Castellanos to lead off the fifth.

Winker followed with his second home run of the game and Castellanos drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Omar Narvaez hit his second home run of the season in the sixth, but the Brewers managed only four hits and a pair of walks while striking out four times in five innings against right-hander Sonny Gray (5-1).

In the nightcap, left-hander Wade Miley (1-3) held his former teammates to a run and a hit while striking out three in four innings.

Right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-2) went four innings for Milwaukee, striking out four while allowing two runs on three hits and a walk.