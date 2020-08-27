Jesse Winker, Reds beat Brewers in Game 1 of doubleheader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Designated hitter Jesse Winker hit two home runs to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday at Miller Park.

Winker went 3-for-3, as did outfielder Nick Castellanos, who hit his third home run of the season in the third inning right before Winker hit his first of the game.

Both homers came at the expense of right-hander Adrian Houser (1-3), who allowed four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three.

After allowing a Castellanos double to lead off the fifth, Houser was replaced by left-hander Alex Claudio, who gave up Winker's second homer.

Castellanos drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Omar Narvaez hit his second home run of the season in the sixth, but the Brewers managed only four hits and a pair of walks while striking out four times in five innings against right-hander Sonny Gray (5-1).

Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom (1-1, 6.65 ERA) and Reds left-hander Wade Miley (0-3, 9.72) are scheduled to start the nightcap, which is set to begin at approximately 7:40 p.m.