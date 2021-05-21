Jesse Winker hits 3 solo home runs as Reds beat Brewers

CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4-for-4, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 on Friday night.
Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer as the Reds bounced back from being swept in a four-game series by San Francisco, capped by a 19-4 drubbing on Thursday.
Naquin got things started with his 10th homer, a drive in the first inning off Adrian Houser (3-5).
Winker connected for leadoff homers in the third and fifth off Houser. He hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth, another leadoff drive against Josh Lindblom.
It was Winker's first three-homer game. He has four multihomer games in his career, two this year.
This was the first three-homer game for a Reds batter since Eugenio Suarez on Sept. 5, 2020 at Pittsburgh. Winker is the 31st player in Cincinnati history to homer three or more times in game, a feat that's been accomplished 39 times overall by Reds players.
Winker took a curtain call after his third homer. As he took his spot in left field in the ninth, the fans gave him a standing ovation with chants of "MVP, MVP."
Winker also singled and walked.
Reds starter Jeff Hoffman (3-3) battled through five innings, working around four walks and a bases-loaded jam in the second but allowed just one run and two hits.
Lorenzo Cain doubled and singled for Milwaukee and had a sensational diving catch in center to rob Tyler Stephenson of an extra-base hit in the seventh.
From the infirmary
Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong left the game after being hit on the right elbow by Lucas Sims' pitch in the seventh. Daniel Robertson replaced him at second.
Adames acquired
The Brewers acquired shortstop Willy Adames in a multiplayer trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
The Brewers also got pitcher Trevor Richards from the Rays for relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen.
Adames is hitting .197 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 41 games. The 28-year-old Richards has a 4.50 ERA and one save in six relief appearances.
The move could clear the way for Tampa Bay to bring up Wander Franco, widely considered the top prospect in all of baseball. But the switch-hitting shortstop is just 20 years old, and the Rays also have Taylor Walls and Vidal Bruján at Triple-A Durham.
The acquisition of Adames gives the Brewers some help at shortstop, which had been a growing concern. Luis Urías, a first-year starter, is hitting .205 and has nine errors in 38 games.
Adames, 25, has a career .254 batting average with 43 homers and 124 RBIs in 332 games.