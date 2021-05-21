Jesse Winker hits 3 solo home runs as Reds beat Brewers

CINCINNATI — Jesse Winker hit three solo home runs while going 4-for-4, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 on Friday night.

Tyler Naquin added a three-run homer as the Reds bounced back from being swept in a four-game series by San Francisco, capped by a 19-4 drubbing on Thursday.

Naquin got things started with his 10th homer, a drive in the first inning off Adrian Houser (3-5).

Winker connected for leadoff homers in the third and fifth off Houser. He hit his 11th homer of the season in the eighth, another leadoff drive against Josh Lindblom.

It was Winker's first three-homer game. He has four multihomer games in his career, two this year.

This was the first three-homer game for a Reds batter since Eugenio Suarez on Sept. 5, 2020 at Pittsburgh. Winker is the 31st player in Cincinnati history to homer three or more times in game, a feat that's been accomplished 39 times overall by Reds players.

Winker took a curtain call after his third homer. As he took his spot in left field in the ninth, the fans gave him a standing ovation with chants of "MVP, MVP."

Winker also singled and walked.