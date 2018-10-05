MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers weren’t just blowing smoke when they expressed confidence in closer Jeremy Jeffress following his rough outing Thursday night in Game 1 of the NL Division Series.
They proved that point Friday when they turned the game over to him, clinging to a 1-0 lead over the Colorado Rockies and needing two innings from him.
Jeffress proved that faith was not misplaced by finishing out the game, preserving a 4-0 victory to give the Brewers a 2-0 edge in the series as it shifts to Denver for Game 3 on Saturday.
Manager Craig Counsell insisted that his confidence in Jeffress never wavered after he blew a save opportunity the previous day, allowing two runs in the ninth inning.
“Before the series I’d said that this is a rested guy that we’re going to need to carry a heavy load this series,” Counsell said. “Yesterday was not part of the equation for me. He’s an All-Star. He’s been one of the dominant relievers in this league this year.
“There was no hesitation at all. He is a guy that we’ll continue to count on and are going to need to make a really good run.
“You know, I’m proud of him. You get thrown right back in the fire after Game 1 of the playoffs where you gave up some runs and you’ve got to have a little fortitude. And knowing that you’ve got to get six outs, that’s not easy. I’m proud of him for handling it well and doing a nice job.”
That sort of belief means everything to Jeffress, who was determined to reward it this time.
“I can’t put it into words, the confidence that Counsell has for me,” said Jeffress, who had 15 saves during the regular season as he took over the closer role the second half of the year. “I’m grateful. To see those two innings in front of me just gave me even more confidence to know I’ve got a lot of work to do.
“These games are very important and we’ve got to have a short-term memory to go back out and be ourselves and just attack guys.”
Outside of Jeffress’ sketchy inning in Game 1, the Brewers pitchers have been successful attacking the Rockies hitters, holding them scoreless in the other 18 innings of the series.
Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, pitching on three days rest for the first time in his career, took care of the first five innings, working his way out of trouble in the first and third innings.
“He was magnificent,” Counsell said. “Short rest, five innings, that’s exactly what we needed and wanted.”
The Brewers pitching staff has been the source of much external skepticism all season. But Chacin, the de facto ace, is unfazed by the doubters.
“We always believe in ourselves,” he said. “We never care what other people say outside the clubhouse. Yesterday and today was an example. They are a really good hitting team and we’re making good pitches to them.”
Colorado manager Bud Black credited the Brewers pitchers with thwarting his team’s hitters, but he suggested his guys might be helping them out a little by being a little overanxious at the plate.
“Probably a little bit of both,” Black said. “That’s a combination of aggressiveness and anxiousness. The Brewers have good pitching, no doubt about it, but it is a little surprising that we haven’t generated more offense.”
Runs haven’t exactly been plentiful for the Brewers either.
Milwaukee took its 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on back-to-back doubles by Mike Moustakas and Hernan Perez. They failed to add on, as Perez was erased on an ill-fated double steal attempt where he was tagged out attempting to return to third base, and Erik Kratz flied out to end the inning.
They had runners on first and third with no outs in the seventh but again came up empty as Kratz, pinch-hitter Jonathan Schoop and Lorenzo Cain each struck out.
But they finally broke through with three in the eighth, with Moustakas driving in one with a bases loaded single to right and Kratz plating two more with a bloop single to left with two out.
That made Jeffress’ job a little easier, protecting a four-run lead in the ninth. After allowing a leadoff single to Gerardo Parra, he struck out Ian Desmond and Ryan McMahon and got David Dahl to ground out to second to end the game.
In the process, Jeffress also scored some major points with the Rockies manager.
“He’s got a big arm with velocity and movement and a good breaking ball and a good split, so that tells you a little bit of what this guy is made of,” said Black, who only met Jeffress at this year’s All-Star game. “I don’t know this fellow, but to bounce back and come back and pitch two innings and to put up a couple zeros, it says a little bit about the makeup of this kid.”
And it says as much about the Brewers faith in him.