Jedd Gyorko's tiebreaking home run in eighth inning lifts Brewers past Twins

MILWAUKEE — Asked earlier this week what was wrong with his team's offense, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell pointed to two specific factors: an overabundance of strikeouts and a lack of home runs.
The Brewers seemed to solve some of those problems Tuesday night, combining for four home runs, in a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Miller Park.
"This was a good ball game for us," Counsell said. "A really nice win. We had to grind it out through nine innings with a lot of people doing some good things tonight."
Manny Pina accounted for two of Milwaukee's homers, marking the first multi-homer game of his career. Avisail Garcia got the offense started by tagging Twins right-hander Tyler Clippard for the first leadoff home run of his career and Jedd Gyorko put the Brewers ahead for good with a two-run shot in the eighth inning.
The Twins sent their fair share of baseballs over the wall with three homers. It started in the first inning when Jorge Polanco and Eddie Rosario both hit solo shots off Brewers starter Josh Lindblom, who struck out eight to set a career high for a second consecutive start but lasted only four innings after allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks.
"Josh had to battle but keeping it to four and getting through the fourth with a zero, he kept us in the game," Counsell said.
Minnesota took a 4-1 lead in the third when Rosario hit his second home run of the game and the third in two days but Lindblom allowed just one runner over his final two innings and the Brewers' bullpen combined for five scoreless innings, striking out eight batters.
"The bullpen was outstanding," Counsell said. "Five scoreless innings from five different guys."
Devin Williams (1-1) struck out two in the eighth, keeping the game tied for the top of Milwaukee's order in the bottom of the inning. Twins left-hander Taylor Rogers opened the inning by striking out Keston Hiura but Christian Yelich followed by beating a defensive shift with a double into the left-field corner.
Rogers left a sinker up over the plate that Gyorko smashed to center for his second home run of the year. Josh Hader had three strikeouts in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.
"It was great to come back like we did," Gyorko said. "Manny had great at-bats all night, and two huge swings to get us back in that game. The bullpen did a great job. Five innings of scoreless ball is a heck of a job out of them. It was a great team effort. That was a good come-from-behind win."
Braun activated
Ryan Braun was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. He had been out since Aug. 2 because of an infection in his right index finger.
Infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias was optioned to the team's alternate training site in Appleton.
