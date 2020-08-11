Jedd Gyorko's tiebreaking home run in eighth inning lifts Brewers past Twins

Minnesota took a 4-1 lead in the third when Rosario hit his second home run of the game and the third in two days but Lindblom allowed just one runner over his final two innings and the Brewers' bullpen combined for five scoreless innings, striking out eight batters.

"The bullpen was outstanding," Counsell said. "Five scoreless innings from five different guys."

Devin Williams (1-1) struck out two in the eighth, keeping the game tied for the top of Milwaukee's order in the bottom of the inning. Twins left-hander Taylor Rogers opened the inning by striking out Keston Hiura but Christian Yelich followed by beating a defensive shift with a double into the left-field corner.

Rogers left a sinker up over the plate that Gyorko smashed to center for his second home run of the year. Josh Hader had three strikeouts in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

"It was great to come back like we did," Gyorko said. "Manny had great at-bats all night, and two huge swings to get us back in that game. The bullpen did a great job. Five innings of scoreless ball is a heck of a job out of them. It was a great team effort. That was a good come-from-behind win."

Braun activated