Jason Mackey: 7 questions to ask amid baseball's financial chasm

As recently as Tuesday morning, Major League Baseball's players still had a sense of optimism that perhaps the financial proposal they would eventually receive from the league and its owners would make sense and cut a clear path back to ballparks this summer.
Yeah, so much for that.
Any hope the players harbored just one day before has likely been exchanged for some combination of despair and frustration, understanding that the two sides exchanging groundstrokes will be met by a collective eye roll from fans. The players also have questions and concerns, which we're likely to see posed over the coming days.
Here, then, are seven things worth asking after viewing the owners' first (official) financial proposal:
Literally and logistically, what happens next?
This is important to remember here because we're talking about a negotiation. On no planet would the players simply have taken the owners' proposal, said it looked great and moved on. That's not how this stuff works.
So the players' union will now — if it hasn't already — bring in its own lawyers and economists and work through what was presented. Discussions will involve the executive committee and eventually individual team representatives.
The proposal won't pass, but it will be interesting to see what route the MLBPA decides to go. Does it counter with something equally as far-fetched? Or does the players' union crumple the proposal's pages and hold a 3-point shooting contest in the nearest garbage can?
The ball is in the union's court at this point.
What went into this proposal?
If this was simply an initial offer, fine. The players might start way over on the other side, the two groups can hash it out over the coming days, and the final product should be in the middle somewhere. Again, it's negotiating, not bullying.
But what if this really is a staring contest like the last strike, in 1994-95, when both sides refused to blink? It certainly could be, especially with the collective bargaining agreement expiring after the 2021 season and more potential labor strife on the horizon.
Neither side seems to want to lose leverage for those talks.
Is the league trying to drive a wedge in the MLPBA?
Certainly seems like it, doesn't it?
By presenting its tiered proposal, where the top earners are hit much harder than those at the bottom, it feels like the league has intent here with something.
Is the idea to appeal to the 65% of MLB players who make $1 million or less, hoping their collective voice drowns out that of Gerrit Cole, Mike Trout and Bryce Harper?
As Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson pointed out on Twitter, it's certainly an interesting strategy when you think about what this does to the league's most popular (and most marketable) players; it's doubtful they'll be OK making roughly a quarter of what they would've otherwise made.
This isn't to say the financial environment right now is great. It's not. Fans also shouldn't be expected to shed tears over someone (Trout) who has already made roughly $118 million by playing a sport.
But if you pick a fight with the toughest kid on the playground, chances are you're either really stupid or trying to prove a point.
How soon must this get done?
Due to a possible mid-to-late fall resurgence of COVID-19, MLB wants to finish its regular season and expanded postseason in a reasonable amount of time.
And while nobody can sit here and definitely say that will be Nov. 15 or some other exact date, both sides would like to have a season started by early July. With a 21-day spring training — a low-key but important part of Monday's news — and time for everyone to pack and get where they need to be, chances are this whole thing must be finalized by next week.
What's up with financial disclosures?
Here's one thing that could solve a lot for players: If the owners would show them exactly why the pay cuts must be this severe.
Many of them really are reasonable people. If the MLBPA's financial people solicit information from the league that's honest and shows dollar-for-dollar where things are going, why it's going to be so financially difficult to stage games and pay players, those guys shouldn't and wouldn't argue with that.
Plus, if you're the owners, that's something you can absolutely leverage in the media. "Hey, we sat down with the union and explained dollar-for-dollar the situation we're encountering. Here's what we said."
If the players are so cold-hearted that they shoot that down, shame on them.
The issue is that it hasn't happened, at least not the way the MLBPA would like, and there's a suspicion that financial hardships endured on the ownership side aren't entirely baseball-related, which would explain the reluctance to open the books.
Where do we stand on health protocols?
That part of the equation seemed somewhat overlooked Tuesday in favor of the financial stuff. There are likely a couple reasons for that. One union source described these discussions as "fluid," meaning there's been a healthy discussion on both sides.
It's also believed that the league and its players have similar goals here - to keep players on the field. Games would be better. People would watch.
Both sides have been in regular contact with medical experts, which should help push this part of the chasm along. The players have also expressed a willingness to adjust to almost anything that doesn't directly affect their ability to play baseball. (Postgame recovery methods, for example.)
What's the outside appetite for this stuff?
A's reliever Jake Diekman brought up an interesting point on Twitter when he expressed frustration at the constant leaks of this stuff.
Hard to fault him. Until Monday, the MLBPA actually had very little contact with the owners and instead was forced to react to whatever was being talked about in the media, which was another source of frustration.
Having a productive back-and-forth would likely be helped along by keeping a lid on this thing. No leaking details. No Blake Snells popping off on Twitch. No discussion, period.
There's a ceiling when it comes to the public's appetite for squabbles involving millionaires, billionaires and money, especially amid a global pandemic, and both sides are repeatedly bumping their heads on it.
