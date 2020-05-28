Jason Mackey: 7 questions to ask amid baseball's financial chasm

This isn't to say the financial environment right now is great. It's not. Fans also shouldn't be expected to shed tears over someone (Trout) who has already made roughly $118 million by playing a sport.

But if you pick a fight with the toughest kid on the playground, chances are you're either really stupid or trying to prove a point.

How soon must this get done?

Due to a possible mid-to-late fall resurgence of COVID-19, MLB wants to finish its regular season and expanded postseason in a reasonable amount of time.

And while nobody can sit here and definitely say that will be Nov. 15 or some other exact date, both sides would like to have a season started by early July. With a 21-day spring training — a low-key but important part of Monday's news — and time for everyone to pack and get where they need to be, chances are this whole thing must be finalized by next week.

What's up with financial disclosures?

Here's one thing that could solve a lot for players: If the owners would show them exactly why the pay cuts must be this severe.