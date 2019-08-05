CHICAGO — Trent Grisham had reason to smile, but he had precious little company in the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse.
The outfielder who made his major league debut on Thursday produced his first three hits on Sunday, including a home run, in what otherwise was another lackluster effort by the Brewers in a 7-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
“It felt really good. A nice little weight lifted off my chest,” Grisham said of his big day at the plate, “Now I can just go out there and play. ... It just builds confidence to know that I do belong, and I can compete up here.”
The Brewers sure could use an offensive spark after being swept by the Cubs to fall to 1-5 on their nine-game trip. Milwaukee has scored 14 runs on the swing that started in Oakland and concludes with a three-game series beginning Monday night in Pittsburgh.
“It’s simple: We got beat,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We just didn’t score enough in the end. The pitching would’ve had to have been really good to win a game. It’s tough to win scoring one to two runs a game.”
Counsell said Grisham will start “some of the games” in Pittsburgh, where the Brewers draw right-handed starters tonight (Dario Agrazal) and Wednesday (Trevor Williams). They called up the outfield prospect — No. 6 in the organization according to MLB Pipeline — from Class AAA San Antonio for just this purpose, hoping a hot hitter who belted 26 home runs with a 1.010 OPS at two levels of the minor league system this season would stay hot in the majors.
Yu Darvish pitched five effective innings and Jason Heyward drove in three runs to lead the Cubs. Heyward and Kyle Schwarber homered as the NL Central leaders won for the 11th time in 13 games at Wrigley Field. Anthony Rizzo collected four hits.
Darvish, who turns 33 on Aug. 16, signed a $126 million, six-year contract with Chicago in February 2018, but struggled with injuries and confidence for much of his first year with the Cubs and the start of this season.
Not so much right now.
Darvish (4-5) allowed one run and five hits, struck out eight and walked none. He retired 10 straight batters at one point.
He might have pitched longer, but he was battling an illness. He didn’t speak with the media afterward because he wasn’t feeling well.
“He didn’t say anything until after (the fifth), so he was starting to feel it right about then,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.
Since the beginning of July, Darvish has 44 strikeouts and just two walks over six outings. In his first 16 starts, he walked 49 and seemed hesitant to pitch to contact at times.
“He’s pitching as well as anybody in the league right now,” Maddon said.
“He’s nasty, period; I’ve always felt that way about Yu,” Heyward said. “Right now, I feel like he’s settled in, relaxed and he’s not trying to do too much.”
Christian Yelich hit his major league-best 37th homer for Milwaukee. The third-place Brewers trail the Cubs by four games after being outscored 17-5 in the series.
Derek Holland pitched a scoreless inning and Tyler Chatwood finished for his second save.
Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser (4-5) allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings.
With two outs in the first, Yelich homered to left on a 3-2 pitch. Heyward tied it with his second leadoff homer of the series, driving Houser’s first pitch over the wall in center for his 17th homer on the season.
The Cubs opened a 3-1 lead in the second. Heyward drove in the first run with a triple and then scored on a single by Nicholas Castellanos.
Schwarber’s solo drive to right in the fifth — his 25th homer on the season — made it 4-1. Heyward drove in another run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice grounder.
Chicago added two more runs in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Tony Kemp and an RBI single by David Bote off Alex Claudio.
Cubs put Contreras on IL
The Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Catcher Taylor Davis was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.
Contreras was injured during Saturday's game. After hitting a fly ball, he ran two steps toward first base before reaching back and grabbing his right leg.
He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine how long he's likely to be sidelined.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Jordan Lyles (6-7, 5.15 ERA) is scheduled to face his former team Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Right-hander Dario Agrazal (2-2, 3.65 ERA) will pitch for the Pirates.