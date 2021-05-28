Jackie Bradley Jr.'s 10th-inning RBI earns Brewers 4-game split with Padres

That made his big hit Thursday particularly satisfying.

Bradley's big play helped the Brewers earn a four-game split with the Padres, who had won in 10 innings a day earlier. The Padres lost for just the second time in 13 games.

Eric Hosmer had a two-run homer for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs, though the shortstop also committed two errors on one play.

Keston Hiura led off the 10th with a sacrifice that advanced Narváez, the automatic runner who started on second under pandemic rules. Luis Urías hit a fly to right that wasn't deep enough to score the runner. Bradley responded with a hit off Miguel Diaz (2-1) that was officially ruled a single.