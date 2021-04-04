Jackie Bradley Jr. believes better things to come from Brewers' stagnant offense

"When the starter leaves a game and you're trailing, they're going to be able to line up their bullpen they way that they want it," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's not a formula for success. We have to put some more pressure on (starting pitchers) and score more runs earlier in games."

Bradley has no doubt the Brewers' slow start was nothing more than an anomaly.

"This team is going to be a lot of fun to watch, to play on," Bradley said. "We definitely cannot let this get in our heads. It’s the first series; we’re glad to get it out of the way. As the season goes on, we’ll find out who we are as a team and will get going."

Around the horn

Orlando Arcia made his first career start at third base Sunday. ... Daniel Vogelbach, added to the 26-man roster to serve primarily as a pinch-hitting specialist, grounded out in his only at-bat Sunday and is now 0-for-3 in that role.

On deck

The Brewers get their first taste of NL Central Division action Monday night when they open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Left-hander Brett Anderson gets the start for Milwaukee while right-hander Trevor Williams is slated to make his Cubs debut. The game gets underway at 6:40 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports Wisconsin and on the Brewers Radio Network.