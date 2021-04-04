Jackie Bradley Jr. believes better things to come from Brewers' stagnant offense

MILWAUKEE — Jackie Bradley Jr. has been a Wisconsinite for all of a few days but long enough, it seems, to have familiarized himself with the words of Aaron Rodgers.
Bradley seemed to channel the Green Bay Packers quarterback after he was asked about the Milwaukee Brewers' lackluster offensive production over the weekend during their season-opening three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.
"I think we’re going to be a team that gets the job done," said the Brewers' outfielder, who hit his first home run of the season Sunday in Milwaukee's 8-2 loss to the Twins at American Family Field. "This is definitely no time to panic or anything like that."
In other words: "R-E-L-A-X," as Rodgers famously suggested back in 2014.
A lack of offensive production was the Brewers' biggest problem during the 2020 season. An impressive showing during Cactus League play that featured an MLB-best .842 OPS and the National League lead with 148 runs scored, 44 home runs and a .496 slugging percentage provided optimism that last year's struggles were a fluke.
But through three games, the Brewers (1-2) look uncomfortably similar to last year's group. They've averaged just 2.67 runs per game while striking out 36 times, including six each from Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura with four more from leadoff man Kolten Wong.
Some of that futility can be attributed to the Twins' pitchers, who finished with the third-best staff ERA in the American League last season, had the second-best starters' ERA (3.54) and were fourth among the 15 AL teams with 535 strikeouts.
Opening Day starter Kenta Maeda looked every bit the pitcher who finished second in AL Cy Young Award voting during his season-opening performance Thursday when the Brewers rallied late to win in extra innings. Jose Berrios posted a 4.00 ERA in 2020 and held Milwaukee hitless for six innings Saturday while Michael Pineda allowed just an earned run over five innings Sunday after going 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA last season.
"They pitched really well," Bradley said. "You’ve got to give them credit. They executed a game plan and we feel like we didn’t execute our game plan. We’ll have to make an adjustment and go from there. Every starter won’t do that to us."
That's the hope, at least. Three games against three good pitchers is a small sample size, but scoring early was also an issue for the Brewers in 2020. They scored just 15 first-inning runs and 131 through the first five innings of games last season, both ranking last among NL teams.
And also like last year, the offensive futility has negated some terrific performances by the Brewers' starting pitchers, who have allowed six runs while striking out 20 over 15⅓ innings.
"When the starter leaves a game and you're trailing, they're going to be able to line up their bullpen they way that they want it," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's not a formula for success. We have to put some more pressure on (starting pitchers) and score more runs earlier in games."
Bradley has no doubt the Brewers' slow start was nothing more than an anomaly.
"This team is going to be a lot of fun to watch, to play on," Bradley said. "We definitely cannot let this get in our heads. It’s the first series; we’re glad to get it out of the way. As the season goes on, we’ll find out who we are as a team and will get going."
Around the horn
Orlando Arcia made his first career start at third base Sunday. ... Daniel Vogelbach, added to the 26-man roster to serve primarily as a pinch-hitting specialist, grounded out in his only at-bat Sunday and is now 0-for-3 in that role.
On deck
The Brewers get their first taste of NL Central Division action Monday night when they open a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Left-hander Brett Anderson gets the start for Milwaukee while right-hander Trevor Williams is slated to make his Cubs debut. The game gets underway at 6:40 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports Wisconsin and on the Brewers Radio Network.