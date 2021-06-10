Jace Peterson, Daniel Vogelbach help Brewers win three-game series against Reds

CINCINNATI — Jace Peterson drove in three runs, Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Cincinnati 7-2 on Thursday to take two of three from the Reds.

Peterson, promoted from Class AAA Nashville before at the start of the series, blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in a three-run sixth and added an RBI double in the eighth as Brewers won for the 11th time in 13 games.

Vogelbach homered in the seventh, his sixth this season and second in as many days.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed just one run and two hits and struck out six through four innings but was pulled for a pinch hitter following a 37-minute rain delay.

Brent Suter (7-3) allowed one run over two innings.

Luis Castillo (2-9) gave up one hit in 5⅔ innings and struck out seven. He left with a 2-1 lead after walking two batters in the sixth. Lucas Sims gave up Willy Adames' run-scoring double and Peterson's single.

Joey Votto tied the score at 1 with a 400-foot homer leading off the second, his first home run since he was activated Tuesday. after missing a month because of a broken thumb.