Jace Peterson, Daniel Vogelbach help Brewers win 3-game series against Reds

CINCINNATI — A rain delay changed Freddy Peralta's plan to pitch deeper into Thursday's game. The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen seamlessly finished what he started.

Peralta was rolling along through four innings and planning to pitch the fifth before the 37-minute delay. He had given up just two hits, one of them a Joey Votto homer in the second inning, but manager Craig Counsell decided not to get the right-hander up and warm again after the rain.

Four relievers kept Cincinnati in check, and Milwaukee cruised to a 7-2 win to take two of three from the Reds in the series. Brent Suter (7-3) allowed one run over two innings, and Brad Boxberger, Hoby Milner and Trevor Richards each threw a scoreless frame, with Richards striking out the Reds in order in the ninth.

“As soon as we got the delay and we knew it going to be more than 30 minutes, they told me I was done for the day," Peralta said. “I wanted to stay in the game and throw the fifth and sixth innings, but it is what it is.”

Jace Peterson drove in three runs and Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer as the Brewers won for the 11th time in 13 games.

Peterson, promoted from Class AA Nashville at the start of the series, blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in a three-run sixth and had an RBI double in the eighth.