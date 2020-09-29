It's Belli vs. Yeli again when Dodgers face Brewers, but with lower expectations

"We had many conversations with him but when a player is convicted to doing something, you have to give him the opportunity to do it," Dodgers co-hitting coach Brant Brown said. "Since then, we have talked things through and we've made some modifications to what he was trying to do to make things better and then what he needs to do to make things better."

Ultimately, 2020 was also a tale of two halves for Bellinger, just in reverse. He batted .295 with seven home runs and a .960 OPS in 133 plate appearances over his final 31 games. He finished with a .239 batting average, .789 OPS, 114 wRC+ and 12 home runs.

"We're trying to get to a point now where we're kind of done tinkering and you kind of go with what you've got," Brown said. "And you either use your steel or you use your scrap. Whatever you have on that night, you have to understand that."

The Dodgers absorbed Bellinger's down season without blinking. They went 43-17 as he tried to figure things out. They scored the most runs in the majors. The offense remained a juggernaut.