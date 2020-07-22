Is a 60-game MLB season, shortest since 1878, legitimate?

"Under these circumstances, people will understand and accept almost anything if they feel that it's been imposed upon them by the coronavirus and legitimate concern and this is the best we can do," Costas said.

MLB first proposed an 82-game season starting around the Fourth of July, but opening day kept getting pushed back as teams and the players' association fought over money in a prelude to bargaining for a new labor contract that starts in 2021.

"We have a dispute here in a divorce, let's say, over who gets the silverware and who gets the sofa," Costas said. "Let's table that because the house is on fire."

Because of that, the shorter samples from this season will lead to oddities.

Seven official qualifiers starting in 1942 were hitting at .400 or higher at their team's 60-game mark, the last Chipper Jones at .409 in 2008 before fading to a big league-best .364. The others also finished well short (Tony Gwynn .377 in 1997), Larry Walker (.366 in 1997), Paul O'Neill (.359 in 1994), Rod Carew (.339 in 1983), Hank Aaron (.355 in 1959) and Williams (.369 in 1948).

Walker and O'Neill were at .417 through 60 games.

Teams thought to be out of it are likely to contend while favorites falter and flop.