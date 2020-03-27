7-inning doubleheaders could be part of truncated 2020 baseball season

If Major League Baseball needs to squeeze more games into a condensed season without exhausting pitching staffs, perhaps this idea could get tossed into play: seven-inning doubleheaders.
“Maybe that’s something we have to consider,” Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said.
Opening Day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season had been scheduled to begin on Thursday.
Minor league teams and college teams typically play seven innings in each game of a doubleheader. But twinbills are rarely planned in the majors — only a handful were originally scheduled over the past decade.
The final total of big league doubleheaders, most of them caused by makeup games, ranged from a low of 14 in 2014 to a high of 34 in both 2011 and 2018, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he would be open to considering seven-inning games in doubleheaders. He said averaging eight or nine games a week would require a couple of more roster spots above the current 26, with at least 14 pitchers.
Extending play into November could lead to neutral-site games in warm weather cities and ballparks with roofs.
“It is an opportunity probably to be creative or to try some things that people think could stick a little bit or could be kind of a segue to something different down the line,” Boone said. “But it’s certainly probably an opportunity to try some things that you wouldn’t otherwise try in a normal 162-game setting where everything’s kind of going off according to plan.”
The math: By averaging nine games a week, a team could play 162 games in 18 weeks, eight fewer than usual. That means MLB could start as late as July and play a full schedule by extending the regular season through October.
