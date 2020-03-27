7-inning doubleheaders could be part of truncated 2020 baseball season
BASEBALL

7-inning doubleheaders could be part of truncated 2020 baseball season

Oriole Park closed on opening day, AP photo

Oriole Park at Camden Yards was closed on what would have been opening day on Thursday in Baltimore, Maryland. The Orioles were to host the New York Yankees, but the season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

 STEVE HELBER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

If Major League Baseball needs to squeeze more games into a condensed season without exhausting pitching staffs, perhaps this idea could get tossed into play: seven-inning doubleheaders.

“Maybe that’s something we have to consider,” Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said.

Opening Day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The regular season had been scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Minor league teams and college teams typically play seven innings in each game of a doubleheader. But twinbills are rarely planned in the majors — only a handful were originally scheduled over the past decade.

The final total of big league doubleheaders, most of them caused by makeup games, ranged from a low of 14 in 2014 to a high of 34 in both 2011 and 2018, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he would be open to considering seven-inning games in doubleheaders. He said averaging eight or nine games a week would require a couple of more roster spots above the current 26, with at least 14 pitchers.

Extending play into November could lead to neutral-site games in warm weather cities and ballparks with roofs.

“It is an opportunity probably to be creative or to try some things that people think could stick a little bit or could be kind of a segue to something different down the line,” Boone said. “But it’s certainly probably an opportunity to try some things that you wouldn’t otherwise try in a normal 162-game setting where everything’s kind of going off according to plan.”

The math: By averaging nine games a week, a team could play 162 games in 18 weeks, eight fewer than usual. That means MLB could start as late as July and play a full schedule by extending the regular season through October.

