Injury-prone Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson not worried about latest injury

MILWAUKEE — Brett Anderson has been through more than his fair of injuries during a big league career that spans 11 seasons.
Along with two operations on his back and Tommy John surgery in 2011, the veteran left-hander also has battled through issues with his shoulder, elbow, feet and fingers over the years so he's not overly worried about his current malady: a blister on his left index finger.
The blister had been there since early in summer camp and opened last Wednesday while Anderson pitched in an intrasquad scrimmage at Miller Park, putting a potential damper on his first scheduled regular-season start on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
"It’s a day-to-day deal," Anderson said Sunday morning during a video conference with reporters. "I’ll play catch today and see how it responds, and go from there. Nothing too crazy. Hopefully, it continues to get better. It’s been getting better since my last outing but you don’t want to push it too far and have it rip open."
Despite his lengthy injury history, Anderson pitched well enough last season to draw the interest of the Brewers, who signed him to a one-year, $5 million contract in December. Pitching for the Oakland Athletics, Anderson won a career-high 13 games while posting a 3.89 ERA over 176 innings spanning 31 starts, tying the career-high he set back in 2013.
He won't have a chance to reach that number this year, thanks to the coronavirus-shortened 60-game schedule, but staying healthy enough to make each of his starts is the primary goal.
"I’ve always thought I’ve been a pretty decent pitcher whenever I’ve been healthy, but that’s obviously been an issue over the course of my career," Anderson said. "Last year I was able to go out there and take the ball every time I was asked to, and hopefully I am this year, too."
Anderson isn't a particularly hard-thrower — he was last among qualified starters in 2019 with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings — but his ground-ball rate of 56.8% — including a 54.5% mark last season that ranked third in MLB — should serve the Brewers well at hitter-friendly Miller Park.
"Brett’s mission when he goes out there is to put the ball on the ground," manager Craig Counsell said. "He’s got a good sinker, he’s got a cutter and those are pitches that keep the ball on the ground."
Morrison, Grimm make the cut
Logan Morrison was officially added to the 40-man roster and will open the season with the team.
The veteran slugger singed a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training in January and made a strong case for a roster spot by slashing hitting .300 with three home runs, seven RBIs and a .964 OPS in 12 Cactus League appearances.
Morrison, 32, spent his hiatus remaking his body and had shed around 25 pounds by the time the Brewers returned to work earlier this month. He continued his strong play during the series of intrasquad scrimmages.
"I knew I was capable of it," Morrison said on the webcast of Sunday's scrimmage. "I just needed the opportunity, and I got the opportunity with the Brewers. Now hopefully I get some opportunity during the season.”
Milwaukee also informed veteran right-hander Justin Grimm he made the team.
Grimm, 31, posted a 3.82 ERA in 263 appearances for the Cubs from 2013-2017 but after struggling with the Royals to start 2018, he spent all of last season in Class AAA where he posted a 5.23 ERA pitching for the Dodgers' and Reds' top affiliates.
The Brewers signed Grimm to a minor league deal in December. He posted a 1.50 ERA in six innings of work during spring training.
Braun sits again
Ryan Braun was out of the lineup again and has yet to make an appearance during the intrasquad series.
Counsell said last week Braun was dealing the normal bout of aches and pains that come up during spring training but they were "nothing of significance."
The goal was to get him around 15 at-bats ahead of the season opener. While he's already had five, the Brewers only have two scrimmages and an exhibition contest left before opening the season Friday in Chicago.
"I'm still confident he's going to be fine," Counsell said. "But we've got three days left so he's got to get on the field soon."
Around the horn
Keston Hiura returned to the lineup as one of the designated hitters. The second baseman had been sidelined since Wednesday when he was scratched from the lineup with what the team has called right arm fatigue. Hirua said Sunday he expects to return to the field Monday. ... Right-hander Brandon Woodruff looked sharp in his final tuneup before his Opening Day assignment, allowing just an unearned run while striking out five over five innings. One of those strikeouts came against outfielder Christian Yelich, who struck out in all five of his at-bats against Woodruff during summer camp. ... Left-hander Eric Lauer needed just 12 pitches to strike out three batters in his first inning of scrimmage action. ... Catcher Omar Narváez's two-run home run in the sixth inning was his third homer in five games. ... Outfielder Ben Gamel hit an RBI single later in the inning, continuing his strong summer camp. .. The gold team's 4-2 victory gave it a 4-1 lead in the Blue & Gold Series, but the blue team still leads the overall scoring 8-7.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.