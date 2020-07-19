Injury-prone Brewers pitcher Brett Anderson not worried about latest injury

Around the horn

Keston Hiura returned to the lineup as one of the designated hitters. The second baseman had been sidelined since Wednesday when he was scratched from the lineup with what the team has called right arm fatigue. Hirua said Sunday he expects to return to the field Monday. ... Right-hander Brandon Woodruff looked sharp in his final tuneup before his Opening Day assignment, allowing just an unearned run while striking out five over five innings. One of those strikeouts came against outfielder Christian Yelich, who struck out in all five of his at-bats against Woodruff during summer camp. ... Left-hander Eric Lauer needed just 12 pitches to strike out three batters in his first inning of scrimmage action. ... Catcher Omar Narváez's two-run home run in the sixth inning was his third homer in five games. ... Outfielder Ben Gamel hit an RBI single later in the inning, continuing his strong summer camp. .. The gold team's 4-2 victory gave it a 4-1 lead in the Blue & Gold Series, but the blue team still leads the overall scoring 8-7.