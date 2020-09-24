Injured starting pitcher Corbin Burnes leaves early, Brewers lose to Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — With their ace on the mound against a team playing for the 26th time in 21 days, all signs pointed toward another step toward the postseason for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Instead, the road to the playoffs got a little bit tougher.
Corbin Burnes gave up three runs before leaving with lower back discomfort after only 3½ innings and Kwang Hyun Kim held Milwaukee to a run despite five hits and a pair of walks over five innings as the Brewers opened their final series of the regular season with a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
The Brewers (27-29) missed a chance to move up in the wild card standings. The Brewers and Cardinals play four more times this weekend, including a doubleheader Friday.
The Cardinals (28-26) kept their slim lead over the Reds (29-28) for second place in the NL Central. St. Louis trails division leader Chicago by 2½ games.
The issue for Burnes started to pop up near the end of his previous start. After getting treatment the past few days, he took mound for his last scheduled start of the season.
"I felt good coming in to start the game," Burnes said. "Knowing how close we are to the postseason, I'm a little disappointed that I let the team down like that. Hopefully, we can bounce back tomorrow and take two from these guys."
Burnes (4-1) came into the game with a chance to become the first Brewers pitcher to win the league ERA crown. Burnes' 1.77 mark was second only to the Reds' Trevor Bauer, who lowered his ERA to 1.73 with a one-run performance against Milwaukee a night earlier, and had only allowed two earned runs over his previous five starts spanning 29⅔ innings.
From the first pitch, Burnes didn't look the same as he had in those prior outings. Leadoff batter Kolten Wong drew a five-pitch walk to open the first and moved to third when Burnes made a bad throw on a pickoff attempt, then threw a wild pitch.
He left Wong stranded by striking out his next three batters but had to work out of another jam after allowing back-to-back singles to Yadier Molina and Brad Miller to start the second.
Three straight singles to open the third gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.
Milwaukee tied the game in the fourth on an RBI single by Tyrone Taylor. After allowing a one-out walk to Dexter Fowler, Burnes gave up a two-run home run to Dylan Carlson to make it 3-1.
After Wong followed with a ground out to second, manager Craig Counsell and the teams' athletic training staff came out to check on Burnes before calling on Eric Yardley to close out the inning.
"I think he was doing all right up until then," Counsell said. "I wouldn't say he was sharp tonight, but I didn't think there was real hard contact going on. He was trying to get through it, but I think (Burnes' back) kind of deteriorated as the game went on, especially in the fourth inning."
The Brewers had a chance to get those runs back in the fifth when Kim (3-1) issued back-to-back two-out walks to Avisail Garcia and Christian Yelich. Ryan Braun couldn't take advantage, working Kim full before flying out to right.
Carlson extended the Cardinals' lead with a RBI double in the sixth.
The Brewers mounted one last rally in the ninth, cutting the deficit to 4-2 on a pinch-hit RBI single by Eric Sogard.
Andrew Miller took over for Alex Reyes and struck out Garcia and Yelich to seal the victory for St. Louis.
"Eric Yardley, Corey (Knebel), Justin (Topa) and Ray (Black) held the line over the last 4⅓ and gave us a shot," Counsell said. "We had the guys up there in the ninth with men on base, it just didn't play."
The switch-hitting Carlson reached the majors as the Cardinals returned from a COVID-19 quarantine in August. The outfielder was hitting .169 when he was sent to the alternate training site Sept. 15.
The 21-year-old Carlson, who hit 47 homers in five minor league seasons, returned Sept. 19 to St. Louis.
Brewers-Cardinals box score. B4
