Injured starting pitcher Corbin Burnes leaves early, Brewers lose to Cardinals

Burnes (4-1) came into the game with a chance to become the first Brewers pitcher to win the league ERA crown. Burnes' 1.77 mark was second only to the Reds' Trevor Bauer, who lowered his ERA to 1.73 with a one-run performance against Milwaukee a night earlier, and had only allowed two earned runs over his previous five starts spanning 29⅔ innings.

From the first pitch, Burnes didn't look the same as he had in those prior outings. Leadoff batter Kolten Wong drew a five-pitch walk to open the first and moved to third when Burnes made a bad throw on a pickoff attempt, then threw a wild pitch.

He left Wong stranded by striking out his next three batters but had to work out of another jam after allowing back-to-back singles to Yadier Molina and Brad Miller to start the second.

Three straight singles to open the third gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Milwaukee tied the game in the fourth on an RBI single by Tyrone Taylor. After allowing a one-out walk to Dexter Fowler, Burnes gave up a two-run home run to Dylan Carlson to make it 3-1.

After Wong followed with a ground out to second, manager Craig Counsell and the teams' athletic training staff came out to check on Burnes before calling on Eric Yardley to close out the inning.